Step inside Dream Girl Hema Malini's historic 54-year-old home in Mumbai filled with dance, culture and Dharmendra

Esha Deol gave a rare tour of her mother Hema Malini's historic 54-year-old family home, Advitiya, and the video was shared on YouTube on June 25 by CurlyTales. The video highlights the stunning details of the residence, including its interiors and the way dance is embedded in every corner.

The Dream Girl's Home

A look inside Hema Malini's historic home.

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A sanctuary for art, culture, and dance, Hema Malini's home preserves the distinct legacies of both Hema Malini and her late husband, Dharmendra. In the video, Esha Deol also shared some unknown, rare facts about the house. Let's take a look inside.

Hema Malini’s home, according to her daughter Esha Deol, is a place filled with history, art, and unconditional love. The former actor revealed that, for many years, the house lacked an official name and was simply known as Hema Malini's bungalow. It was recently named Advitiya by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a name meaning 'unique' or 'mystic'.

The interior design and layout

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{{^usCountry}} The house is over 50 years old, and according to Esha, Hema Malini has lived there since she first moved to Mumbai. As one enters the house, they realise how intrinsically dance and culture are embedded in its roots. The entrance is decorated with bronze artworks depicting the dance mudras. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The house is over 50 years old, and according to Esha, Hema Malini has lived there since she first moved to Mumbai. As one enters the house, they realise how intrinsically dance and culture are embedded in its roots. The entrance is decorated with bronze artworks depicting the dance mudras. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, the house's lavish living room, where a beautiful memorial for Dharmendra is placed, also serves as a dance room, where Hema Malini still practises her art and where more people practise dance daily. This portion of the house has wooden floors specifically for dance rehearsals; it is large enough for 30 people to dance at once. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, the house's lavish living room, where a beautiful memorial for Dharmendra is placed, also serves as a dance room, where Hema Malini still practises her art and where more people practise dance daily. This portion of the house has wooden floors specifically for dance rehearsals; it is large enough for 30 people to dance at once. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the family has lived on the property for decades, the original bungalow was renovated after it fell into poor condition because of the 2005 floods. It is now a three- to four-story building, divided into separate floors for different family members, including exclusive levels for Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Esha's sister. Each floor reflects the specific personality and taste of the person living there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the family has lived on the property for decades, the original bungalow was renovated after it fell into poor condition because of the 2005 floods. It is now a three- to four-story building, divided into separate floors for different family members, including exclusive levels for Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Esha's sister. Each floor reflects the specific personality and taste of the person living there. {{/usCountry}}

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There are separate kitchens for the family: Hema Malini has an exclusive kitchen where no one is allowed, and a separate kitchen exists for the rest of the family, partly because Esha’s children and their grandparents eat non-vegetarian food, which Hema Malini is strict about.

An office room contains numerous photographs, paintings, and art pieces gifted by fans, including a thread-work piece and photos from films like Razia Sultan. In one of the sitting areas, there are designated cushions for Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Esha adds that the place is a token of the love between her parents, noting that the house has witnessed their "stardom and their beautiful love story."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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