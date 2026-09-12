Step inside Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan’s beautiful home in Mumbai that feels straight out of a Pinterest board

Television couple Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan invited Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to their beautiful home that looks straight out of a Pinterest board. From cosy corners to maximal decor, the entire house radiates a vintage meets contemporary vibe. Let’s take a closer look.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai

Inside Hiten and Gauri’s home

In the era of minimal decor, Gauri and Hiten opted for a maximal home that features a mix of colours, memories, and objects. Instead of following one strict interior-design trend, the house seems to embrace personality using artwork, plants, vintage-looking furniture, colourful upholstery, decorative plates, and souvenirs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Inside the living room

{{^usCountry}} The living room stands out with a rich teal-blue tufted sofa, paired with a mustard-yellow accent chair. Large windows bring in plenty of natural light, softened by sheer cream curtains. The room also features a patterned vintage-style armchair, layered rugs with muted, earthy patterns, several indoor plants, and a gallery wall filled with colourful artwork and framed prints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room stands out with a rich teal-blue tufted sofa, paired with a mustard-yellow accent chair. Large windows bring in plenty of natural light, softened by sheer cream curtains. The room also features a patterned vintage-style armchair, layered rugs with muted, earthy patterns, several indoor plants, and a gallery wall filled with colourful artwork and framed prints. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

One of the strongest elements across the home is the extensive use of art and decorative objects, and some of them are done by Gauri herself.

The entrance gallery delights with framed artwork in different sizes, portraits and figurative paintings, decorative plates displayed directly on the wall, sculptures and figurines, masks and traditional-looking artefacts, nautical-inspired pieces such as a starfish, and small objects placed on consoles and shelves.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Into the dining area

The dining space continues the same warm aesthetic. A wooden dining table is covered with a colourful printed tablecloth, surrounded by dark wooden chairs. The wall behind it is particularly interesting, with plates and artwork arranged almost like a curated collection.

Inside the kitchen

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gauri and Hiten’s kitchen is functional and compact, with wooden cabinetry, a long white countertop, open storage racks, spice containers arranged near the window, and Pinterest-inspired decor. It feels like a real working kitchen rather than a staged showroom, which fits the house's overall character.

Who are Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan?

Hiten Tejwani is an Indian television actor who primarily worked in daily soaps and films. He is best known for his role in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Karan Virani. He got married to his co-star, Gauri Pradhan, in 2004. Gauri Pradhan is also an Indian actor and model and is best known for her role in the serial Kutumb as Gauri Agarwal Mittal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}