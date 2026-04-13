Step inside King's lavish 2-storey Delhi residence where he lives with his parents: Glam rooms, famous paintings

Singer King, aka Arpan Kumar Chandel, welcomed Farah Khan and her cook Dilip for a home tour at his lavish new residence in Delhi. The video was shared by Farah on her YouTube channel on April 10.

Take a look inside King's residence in Delhi. (YouTube/Farah Khan)

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The video shows Farah visiting the stylish new Delhi residence of the popular musician King. Upon arriving at the house, Farah explores the minimalist decor, viewing King's recording studio, his extensive wardrobe, and a scenic rooftop area. Here's a peek inside the house.

Inside King's beautiful new residence in Delhi

King's Delhi home defines modern simplicity. The 2-storey, lavish house serves as the singer's home, studio, and office. The house follows a white-walls-and-dark-wood theme throughout, accentuated by warm lighting. As one enters the space, they are welcomed into a small foyer that leads to the living area, kitchen, bedrooms and family spaces.

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{{^usCountry}} The living area is divided into a dark and a light-themed space: a circular white couch serves as a discussion area for King's songs and brainstorming with his team, while the L-shaped black couches are for entertaining friends and guests. While large windows that let in natural light brighten the space, a false ceiling, warm lighting, luxurious carpets, a massive television, minimal decor, and a grand piano decorate it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living area is divided into a dark and a light-themed space: a circular white couch serves as a discussion area for King's songs and brainstorming with his team, while the L-shaped black couches are for entertaining friends and guests. While large windows that let in natural light brighten the space, a false ceiling, warm lighting, luxurious carpets, a massive television, minimal decor, and a grand piano decorate it. {{/usCountry}}

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The video also offers a glimpse inside King's bedroom. his parents' room, and the modular kitchen. Both rooms have large windows that let in ample sunlight. His bedroom features a unique headboard that Farah Khan found particularly impressive. Another room features a temple, while his parents' bedroom is kept simple and modern.

The highlight of his home is the dedicated wardrobe, or glam room, which the singer created so his stylists would have a comfortable place to work without feeling cramped. The simple decor features a minimalist closet, a full-length mirror, and shoe storage for luxurious, stylish footwear.

The terrace

The illuminated stairs inside the house lead to the upper floor, which is a space dedicated to his team and song-making. The upper floor also has a seating area and a famous painting, "Nighthawks," on the wall. The minimal studio is also situated here, overlooking the terrace, where King's mother maintains a garden with various vegetables and herbs, including potatoes, mint, okra (bhindi), and onions. The singer also has several shaded areas here, along with an open bar for parties and relaxation with friends.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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