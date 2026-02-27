Step inside Malaika Arora's new restaurant in Mumbai's Khar: Beautiful tropical sanctuary with a 140-year-old mango tree
Sweeney is a tranquil oasis in the heart of Mumbai's Khar neighbourhood. It features a stunning tree that provides shade to nearly half of the outdoor area.
The bustling streets of Khar have just gained a serene new landmark. Reality TV personality and former VJ Malaika Arora, in partnership with restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi, has officially opened the doors to Sweeney, an all-day dining destination in Mumbai that feels less like a commercial space and more like a lush, private bungalow. Also read | Malaika Arora shares fresh glimpse inside her luxurious restaurant, Scarlett House
The aesthetic: colonial meets modern
The duo shared details and gave a peek inside the Thai-European fusion theme of the restaurant a February 25 Instagram video and a 24 February Vogue India article. The restaurant's crowning jewel is a majestic 140-year-old mango tree that anchors the property, its sprawling canopy providing natural shade to nearly half of the expansive outdoor area.
Inspired by the airy, indoor-outdoor flow of Thai architecture, Sweeney invites guests to transition seamlessly from sun-drenched patios to sophisticated interior lounges. The decor, meticulously curated by Malaika and Dhaval, strikes a balance between 'home-style comfort' and 'high-end tropical chic'.
The outdoor oasis
The exterior sets a vibrant tone with a striking mint-green arched doorway and a playful, orange-and-white patterned carpet that leads guests toward the entrance. In the courtyard, the vibe is relaxed and textured.
Deep-seated rattan armchairs with plush black cushions offer a vintage tropical feel. Low-slung ochre sofas are adorned with cushions featuring white palm tree embroidery and delicate fringe detailing. Large, gold-framed ornate mirrors are mounted against white-washed brick walls, cleverly reflecting the surrounding palm fronds to create an 'infinite garden' effect.
The interior elegance
Moving inside, the atmosphere shifts to a more refined, moody sophistication. A massive backlit bar serves as the focal point, framed by towering bamboo-style arches that house an extensive collection of spirits. The bar counter itself features a dramatic black-and-white veined marble.
Frosted glass chandeliers, resembling clusters of translucent leaves, hang from high ceilings, casting a soft, warm glow over the dining area. Dining chairs are upholstered in rich terracotta fabrics with intricate-patterned accent pillows, while the floors boast a bold, geometric monochrome tile pattern.
For Malaika, Sweeney is a reflection of her personal evolution and her love for global travel. "Travel has always been a big part of who I am," she shared with Vogue India, adding, "Thai and European home-style cooking have always felt very grounding to me."
This personal touch is evident in every corner — from the hand-selected sage-green walls (a shade repainted six times to get just right) to the curated display of white sun hats and artisanal ceramics lining the wooden partitions.
