Malaika Arora shares fresh glimpse inside her luxurious new restaurant; teases a surprise: 'Doors officially open'

Malaika Arora is the latest celebrity to open a restaurant in Mumbai. Her new restaurant, Scarlett House, is a 90-year-old quaint bungalow turned restaurant in the charming Pali village in Bandra. This eatery offers a unique dining experience with its beautiful interiors and focus on clean eating. Its menu also features comfort food like khichdi, in fact it is Malaika's family recipe. Also read | Step inside Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan’s new restaurant built in a vintage 90-year-old bungalow: Pics Malaika Arora's Scarlett House offers stunning interiors and a luxurious ambiance. (Instagram/ Malaika Arora and Architectural Digest India)

Malaika has now shared a video from her restaurant, and looks like it has the best of both worlds: Instagram-able decor and great food.

Take a look:

‘Welcome to the Scarlett House’

In the video she posted on Tuesday, Malaika gave a tour of different sections of the restaurant – from a cosy book corner and busy coffee station to a spacious dining area with lots of comfortable seating, perfect for a long catch-up over drinks and food.

In the clip, she said, “Welcome to the Scarlett House. Well, this is our retail room, and it converts into a wine-and-tasting community bar by night. It's a perfect setting... there is always something brewing here... not now, that's a secret for later (Malaika said as the camera caught a glimpse of a wall).” She wrote in her caption, “Doors officially open!!”

More about Malaika's restaurant

The eatery in Bandra blends old-world charm with rustic simplicity. The space features vibrant wallpapers, mismatched furniture, vintage dinnerware on display, floral arrangements, warm wooden tables, glazed tiles, and curios collected with care over time. Additionally, wooden beams, sunlit rooms, gorgeous chandeliers, and arched entryways add character to the restaurant.

As per a 2024 report by Architectural Digest India, Malaika's vision for the interiors of Scarlett House was ‘quiet and warm luxury’. She wanted to create a space wherein when one enters they would want to stay for hours without leaving. She said, “The Portuguese bungalow is symbolic of a blend – outwardly old-fashioned but loaded with values and stories within, much like Scarlett House.”

Scarlett House also boasts a dedicated water bar serving healthy elixirs and a cocktail bar with a compact menu. Plus, the restaurant features retail products from various vendors.