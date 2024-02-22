Step inside Gauri Khan's first-ever restaurant with glamorous decor, rich gold, red and green theme. Watch

Around Valentine's Day 2024, Gauri Khan's Torii restaurant launch in Mumbai had everyone from Karan Johar to Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh in attendance. Now, Gauri has shared a video giving a glimpse of the lavish interiors of her Asian restaurant. Being the creative force behind the fine dining restaurant, Gauri has pulled out all the stops on this one. Also read: Kiara Advani, Gauri Khan and other stars attend Dubai event in style. See pics Gauri Khan gives a tour of her glamorous first-ever restaurant.

Virtual tour of Gauri Khan's first-ever restaurant, Torii

The restaurant opens to the bar with red and golden decor and moody lighting. From red and green table tops to shiny low ceilings with interesting light fixtures, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, Gauri Khan's restaurant has glamour written all over it. It has vibrant reds and calming greens in abundance – from walls to plants of sizes – and a touch of gold that adds an element of luxury to the space.

Signature colours of gold, red and green

Explaining the concept behind the restaurant, Gauri said in a video she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, "I am so thrilled to introduce you to my very first venture in hospitality. Torii means the gateway to a temple. For us it is much more than that. Every element here has been chosen to create a warm and luxurious ambience. The signature colours of gold, red and green are very prominent throughout the space, creating an airy yet cosy atmosphere."

Gauri Khan on her first restaurant

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Gauri was asked about her learnings as a first-time restaurateur. She said, "We’re just getting started; the learnings are yet to come. I’m excited to see what this journey holds for everyone involved and I’m really happy to be embarking on this journey with my friends and co-partners Tanaaz Bhatia and Abhayraj Kohli."

Asked about her favourite dishes on Torii’s menu, Gauri replied, "All the sushi especially the Dirty Torii, the black cod, the green Thai curry, the chicken slider and the tres leches and churros for dessert."

