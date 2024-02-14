Gauri Khan celebrates her first-ever restaurant's grand opening with Bollywood Wives' Maheep, Seema, Bhavana, Neelam

Gauri Khan recently launched a new restaurant in Mumbai called Torii. The Asian restaurant has been designed by the interior designer herself. The restaurateur, who has designed the homes of celebs such as Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra, was joined by Sussanne Khan as well as other close friends at the bash. Also read: Gauri Khan reunites with Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and many other celebrities attended Gauri Khan's restaurant launch party. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Celebs support Gauri Khan's new restaurant

Karan Johar, who is a close family friend of Gauri and actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan, arrived solo and posed for paparazzi outside Torii. Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari, who are seen together on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives posed together at the bash. They were also joined by Bhavana's husband, actor Chunky Panday, in some of the pictures.

Gauri, who wore a sparkly top with black pants for her party was also joined by interior designer and actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Seen in a red dress, she posed alongside actor-boyfriend Arslan Goni. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is married to jewellery designer and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor, was also spotted at Gauri's bash.

Gauri Khan opens up about her restaurant

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Gauri was asked about her learnings as a first-time restaurateur. She said, "We’re just getting started; the learnings are yet to come. I’m excited to see what this journey holds for everyone involved and I’m really happy to be embarking on this journey with my friends and co-partners Tanaaz Bhatia and Abhayraj Kohli."

Asked about her favourite dishes on Torii’s menu, Gauri replied, "All the sushi especially the Dirty Torii, the black cod, the green Thai curry, the chicken slider and the tres leches and churros for dessert."

