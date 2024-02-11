Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Orry and other stars attend Dubai event in style. See pics

A new hotel has been inaugurated in Dubai, the One&Only One Za'abeel, and the party was a star-studded affair. Several stars from Bollywood, including actor couple Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, and Orry were in attendance. Jennifer Lopez performed at the launch, a snippet of which was shared by Kiara as well. (Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's first wedding anniversary: 5 cute moments from their love story) Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan and Jennifer Lopez attended the Dubai event.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara looked stunning in a black gown and diamond necklace, while Sidharth paired an orange coat over his black formal look. The duo posed together on the carpet where the paparazzi were stationed.

Later, Kiara also shared a snippet of what happened inside the party. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a small video of Jennifer Lopez performing on stage. She was heard cheering in the video and captioned it, “Her!”

Jennifer Lopez performed at the event

Jennifer Lopez was a vision in a black gown, which she paired with white elbow-length gloves and minimal jewellery. The singer-actor changed her outfit for the performance later that evening, and opted for a sparking, dark brown jumpsuit.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens, tennis player Emma Radacanu, and actor Idris Elba were also present at the event.

More details

Some of the other stars from Bollywood who were in attendance were Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and Orry. Gauri Khan opted for a black gown and a statement necklace, whereas Malaika was seen in a shiny yellow gown with a thigh-high slit.

Orry wore a matching suit and trousers for the event. He shared a bunch of pictures with Malaika on his Instagram Stories, where the two were seen posing for pictures before the event. Malaika also shared a bunch of videos on her Instagram Stories, where she was seen enjoying Jennifer Lopez's performance. “The one and only @jlo at @ooonezaabeel," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram Stories.

