Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's first wedding anniversary: 5 cute moments from their love story

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Jaisalmer a year ago. The couple, who met on the sets of Shershah fell in love and married after dating for a while. Here’s looking back at five super cute moments in their love story. (Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra opens up about married life with Kiara Advani) It's been a year since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot

Adorable PDA

While both Sidharth and Kiara are good actors, it was hard to ignore their chemistry off-screen while promoting the 2021 release. The adorable reels the couple made on Instagram to songs from the film like Ranjha and Raataan Lambiyan made it all the more better. It’s no wonder fans couldn’t get enough of them.

The perfect proposal

In an episode of Koffee With Karan, Kiara revealed that Sidharth proposed to her while they were vacationing in Rome with his family. After a romantic meal, they went on a walk. A violinist approached and Sidharth knelt down for Kiara and popped the question, she said. Sidharth also told Karan that he missed “secretly meeting Kiara” post-marriage.

Recreating Ranjha

While Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding was pastel-hued perfection, the wedding video was truly the cherry on top. The couple looked super cute as the moments of Kiara walking up to Sidharth and kissing him were captured, all set to recreate the song Ranjha from Shershah. Even a year later, fans can’t stop loving that video.

First public appearance

Sidharth and Kiara just radiated happiness when the paparazzi first spotted them at the airport after their wedding. They greeted the people with folded hands, waved to them, and blew kisses. But everyone couldn’t help noticing how adorable they looked together, comfortable in each others’ presence.

Special moments

Sidharth, who’s usually private on social media, couldn’t help but share pictures with Kiara post their wedding. He shared glimpses of their first Holi and Karva Chauth post tying the knot. “First Holi with the MRS,” he wrote, sharing the Holi picture and just “blessed,” sharing the Karva Chauth photo.

Upcoming work

Kiara is shooting for Shankar's Game Changer with Ram Charan as her co-star. She is also rumoured to star in War 2. Sidharth is shooting for Sagar Ambre's Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

