Kiara Advani kisses Sidharth Malhotra during birthday celebration at home, watch his mini version on the cake

Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday and his first after tying the knot with Kiara Advani. The actor rang in his birthday with a midnight celebration at his and Kiara's Mumbai home. Kiara has now wished Sidharth on social media by sharing glimpses of his cake-cutting ceremony at midnight. Also read: Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty are on a deadly mission in Rohit Shetty's debut web series Kiara Advani has shared pictures from Sidharth Malhotra's birthday celebration.

Sidharth Malhotra birthday celebration at midnight

Taking to instagram Stories, Kiara shared a video montage with ‘Happy birthday love’ written on it. It comprises of pictures of Sidharth and Kiara sharing a hug and a kiss during his birthday celebrations. While he is seen in a colourful T-shirt, she is seen in a black dress.

Sidharth Malhotra's birthday party at home.

Sidharth is also seen cutting a special cake with a mini version of him in a tuxedo placed on a revolving platform. A film reel is also seen wrapped around the cake with posters of Sidharth's films printed on it.

Others pictures from Sidharth's birthday celebrations also showed filmmakers Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, casting director Shanoo Sharma, Kajal Anand and their other friends in attendance. One can also see glimpses of Sidharth and Kiara's Mumbai home in the pictures. The house is decorated in shades of white, beige and brown.

After falling in love on sets of the film Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara got married in a royal Hindu wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in February last year. They will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Sidharth's projects

Sidharth will soon make his digital debut with the upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Sidharth also has Karan Johar's production, Yodha. The film will release in theatres on March 15. He plays the lead role in the action thriller directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

