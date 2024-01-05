Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty are on a deadly mission in Rohit Shetty's debut web series

The eagerly-awaited trailer for Indian Police Force is out. On Friday, the makers shared the 3-minute trailer for the web series that sees Sidharth Malhotra playing a Delhi Police Officer named Kabir Malik, who leads his team on the hunt for a criminal behind several bomb blasts in the city. (Also read: January 2024 upcoming web series: Indian Police Force, Killer Soup, Karmma Calling, Gyeongseong Creature and more) Indian Police Force arrives on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.

About the trailer

The Indian Police Force trailer begins with a blast that occurs in the city, causing destruction and wreaking havoc on the lives of many. As we are introduced to Sidharth Malhotra's Kabir Malik, he says that the incident is an attack right on the courage and commitment of police officers. He says; “Snaap hamare saath khelna chahta hai. Par hum khelte nahi… Delhi Police khel khatam karti hain (The snake wants to play with us. But we do not play games, the Delhi Police ends it)!”

Shilpa Shetty looks promising as she enters the scene and warns Sidharth's character that she hasn't heard good things about him in the past. As the chaos surrounding multiple blasts in the country becomes more dangerous, the team of Delhi Police join hands to find to the bottom of this case.

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the cop action drama marks the director’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. Besides him, the ensemble cast also boasts Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

Rohit Shetty on Indian Police Force

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Rohit Shetty wrote: “The hunt begins 19th January onwards… Indian Police Force, new series only on @primevideoin.” Talking about the show with Hindustan Times, the director had earlier said: “Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew, who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valour, sacrifice, and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver an exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”

