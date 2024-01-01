January 2024 upcoming web series: Indian Police Force, Killer Soup, Karmma Calling, Gyeongseong Creature and more

In January 2024, several web series, including Indian Police Force, Killer Soup, and Karmma Calling, will release across several OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as Gyeongseong Creature second part and Fool Me Once, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of web series that you can look forward to in January. (Also Read | Indian Police Force teaser: Rohit Shetty promises blasts and action as Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty turn cops. Watch) Stills from Indian Police Force, Killer Soup, and Karmma Calling.

Check the full list here:

1) Indian Police Force:

The upcoming web series has been directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The seven-episode action-packed series revolves around Indian police officers. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in Indian Police Force. The series will be out on Prime Video on January 19.

2) Killer Soup

The crime series will release on Netflix on January 11. Killer Soup stars Manoj Bajpayee, and Konkona Sensharma in the lead roles. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series also features Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Swathi Shetty, an aspiring yet talentless home chef, cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. But when local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don't go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues.

3) Karmma Calling

It is the Indian adaptation of the ABC series Revenge. In the series, Raveena Tandon plays the role of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of society in Alibaug, a rich world of glitz, glamour, deceit and betrayal. Ruchi Narain has directed it. Karmma Calling will stream from January 26, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) The Legend of Hanuman 3

The third season will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12. Actor Sharad Kelkar has lent his voice to Ravan's character. The Legend of Hanuman tells the ageless Ramayana stories while following the narrative of Hanuman. The Legend of Hanuman season 3 has been produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal.

5) Fool Me Once

It is an upcoming eight-part television series made for Netflix by Quay Street Productions. It is adapted from the 2016 Harlan Coben novel of the same name by Danny Brocklehurst. Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J Scanlan and Joanna Lumley will star in the series.

6) Gyeongseong Creature

The first season was divided into two parts. While Part 1 was released on December 22, 2023, with seven episodes, Part 2, with the remaining three episodes will be released on January 5, 2024. The ongoing South Korean web series has been directed by Chung Dong-yoon and Roh Young-sub. The show stars Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee and Soo Hyun. The show was released on Netflix.

7) Boy Swallows Universe

It is an upcoming coming-of-age television limited series for Netflix based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Trent Dalton. Written by John Collee, the story revolves around Eli Bell, a working-class youth who enters Brisbane's underworld to save his mother from danger. The show stars Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker, Phoebe Tonkin and Felix Cameron.

