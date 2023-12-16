Indian Police Force teaser: Rohit Shetty promises blasts and action as Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty turn cops. Watch

On Saturday, Rohit Shetty unveiled the much-awaited teaser for Indian Police Force season 1. It is a Prime Video original series, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. It will be release on January 19, across more than 240 countries worldwide. Also read: Singham Again, Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham roars in first look Indian Police Force teaser: Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty's web series,

Indian Police Force teaser

The teaser opens with explosions and blasts across different parts of Mumbai with the ticking clock sound unfolding the suspense. Set against the background of imminent danger, it introduces brave cops, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, who start a chase to catch the mastermind of the bomb blasts in the city.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

promising impressive visuals with extravagant entertainment on the OTT platform, Indian Police Force goes all out as a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. It is created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The show will have seven episodes for the first season, said to be paying a tribute to the selfless service provided by the police force of the nation, evoking patriotism.

Sidharth Malhotra looks refreshing in his cop avatar as he makes a dashing entry, donning the uniform. Shilpa Shetty and Vivek promises some finest action scenes of their career. Besides them, it also stars Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

Sharing the teaser, Rohit Shetty wrote, “This one is homecoming for me! Cars, cops, action, high voltage drama and dialogue baazi. Back to basics!!! Indian Police Force 19th January onwards Streaming only on @primevideoin Trailer coming soon.”

Rohit Shetty on Indian Police Force

The Indian Police Force officially marks the digital directorial debut of Rohit Shetty. Talking about the series, he previously told Hindustan Times, "Indian Police Force is an integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew, who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valour, sacrifice, and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver an exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.