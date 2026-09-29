Step inside Mithun Chakraborty's 1.5-acre Madh Island bungalow featuring sprawling gardens and cottages

Amid the fancy decor and trendy minimalist aesthetics found in celebrity homes, Mithun Chakraborty's Madh Island home is like a breath of fresh air. The property is cosy and welcoming like a traditional Indian home, and surrounded by manicured lawns and greenery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | ₹12 crore apartment that looks like 5-star hotel: 1,600 square foot 4BHK with sea view">Step inside Trump Tower Mumbai's ₹12 crore apartment that looks like 5-star hotel: 1,600 square foot 4BHK with sea view

The actor opened the doors of his residence for a home tour video that Farah Khan posted to her YouTube channel on September 28. Let's take a look inside Mithun Chakraborty's home:

Inside Mithun Chakraborty's Madh Island bungalow

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the home tour video shared by Farah Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and his sons, Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Namashi Chakraborty, shared several unique details and nostalgic stories about their Madh Island property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the home tour video shared by Farah Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and his sons, Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Namashi Chakraborty, shared several unique details and nostalgic stories about their Madh Island property. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to a video shared by Pinkvilla, the sprawling 1.5-acre tropical bungalow was purchased in 1985, shortly after the family welcomed their eldest son, Mimoh (Mahaakshay Chakraborty). It served as a holiday home before the family moved in permanently.

A tour of Mithun Chakraborty's home:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Named ‘Mimoh Cottage’ after his eldest son, the large property features separate individual cottages for family members, a family courtyard, and lush green gardens. It also includes an in-house creative space and production office called Myran Studio, a personal gym, and a dedicated area for their pets.

The living room

During the tour, Mithun, along with his sons, chatted with Farah Khan inside their living room. It is a spacious area that also showcases his illustrious career. The walls are dedicated to several accolades he has received over the years, including awards, a photograph of him receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, fan-made paintings and sketches, and photographs with prominent personalities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bal Thackeray, and others.

The 50-year-old Volkswagen Beetle

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Parked in the compound is Mithun's original Volkswagen Beetle in bright yellow. His sons explained during the tour that when the actor passed out from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) around 1976, he had no house in Mumbai. Therefore, he ended up sleeping inside this car for 15 days, using a local gym to shower in exchange for cleaning it. The family preserved the car on the grounds as a piece of history.

The lush property features a wooden, forest-cabin-style log house. Originally used as a bedroom, the family converted it into a fully equipped home gym so they can train without leaving the property. The outdoor area also features a spacious, lush garden, complete with a treehouse.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}