Step inside Sabyasachi’s New Delhi store designed as a living museum with 300 artworks, antique carpets and Bengal tram

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is expanding his Delhi footprint with a new 26,000-square-foot flagship store at The Citadel, One Style Mile, Mehrauli, set to open on August 25. The new space is more than twice the size of the designer’s previous Delhi flagship and brings together fashion, High Jewellery, accessories, art and heritage-inspired interiors under one roof. (Also read: Step inside Kangana Ranaut’s grand family home that blends European-inspired architecture with old-world Indian luxury )

Inside Sabyasachi’s new 26,000-sq-ft Mehrauli store

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The new flagship continues Sabyasachi’s long-standing approach to retail, where stores function as immersive extensions of the fashion house rather than conventional shopping spaces. The designer’s own history describes his stores as “living museums”, built around Indian craftsmanship, handwoven textiles and cultural storytelling.

Over the years, the designer expanded his presence across India and internationally, including a New York store that opened in 2022. Delhi has been an important part of that retail journey. In 2016, Sabyasachi opened a 13,500-square-foot flagship in Mehrauli, featuring antique furniture, vintage photographs, artworks, carpets and collectibles alongside his fashion collections. The upcoming store marks a significant expansion of that vision.

The new Mehrauli flagship has been designed around a series of visual references drawn from Kolkata, old-world travel and Indian heritage. Railway carriages, steamships, Kashmir houseboats and private cabins form part of the store’s design language, while references to old North Kolkata homes, Hogg Market and Chowringhee connect the space to the designer’s Bengal roots.

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Antiques, artworks and a Bengal tram installation

{{^usCountry}} The interiors include around 120 chandeliers, nearly 200 antique carpets, more than 100 antique textiles and approximately 300 original artworks from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. Mirrors and historic decorative objects add to the heavily layered aesthetic of the space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interiors include around 120 chandeliers, nearly 200 antique carpets, more than 100 antique textiles and approximately 300 original artworks from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. Mirrors and historic decorative objects add to the heavily layered aesthetic of the space. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the more distinctive installations is a recreation inspired by Calcutta’s old tramcars, built using wood and etched star-cut glass. A life-size sculptural Bengal tiger sits inside the installation, creating a direct reference to Kolkata’s visual and cultural history.

The flagship will house Sabyasachi’s fashion collections alongside dedicated spaces for High Jewellery and accessories. The launch also comes as the brand begins a multi-year collaboration with New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, with upcoming jewellery collections drawing inspiration from the museum’s extensive global art and cultural collections.

Fashion meets high jewellery and art

The first chapter of this collaboration will see Sabyasachi unveil a High Jewellery collection inspired by the Byzantine Empire. The collection is scheduled to debut during New York Fashion Week on September 15. The new store reflects Sabyasachi’s broader philosophy that luxury retail should offer more than a place to purchase clothes. The designer has said that while commerce may bring customers through the door, culture is what makes them return.

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That approach is visible throughout the Mehrauli flagship, where fashion shares space with antiques, paintings, textiles, architecture and handcrafted details.