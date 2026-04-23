Step inside Sadhguru's lush 150 acre Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore built only with ‘brick and mud’

Indian yogi and author Sadhguru recently gave a tour of his ashram in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The spiritual guru opened the doors to the Isha Yoga Center that welcomes visitors from around the globe to immerse in silence and engage with the environment. The tour video was shared by influencer Priyam Saraswat.

Sadhguru gave a tour of his ashram in Coimbatore.

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Inside Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore

The video begins with Sadhguru inviting Priyam to take a look around the centre, joking that it would take 2 days to complete a tour. Reportedly, the centre is spread across 150 acres. According to the spiritual guru, the Dhyanalinga dome serves as the anchor around which the Isha Yoga Center is built.

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{{^usCountry}} Sadhguru added that all the structures are built using ‘no concrete, no cement, no steel—just brick, mud, and a little bit of limestone.’ Thus, the unique brick red and greyish tone of the facade. The ashram also features a larger-than-life statue of Adiyogi, an open space for yoga practice, a stunning view of verdant hills, a huge community kitchen, a massive open pool, a Shiva temple for worship, and ample greenery and manicured lawns throughout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadhguru added that all the structures are built using ‘no concrete, no cement, no steel—just brick, mud, and a little bit of limestone.’ Thus, the unique brick red and greyish tone of the facade. The ashram also features a larger-than-life statue of Adiyogi, an open space for yoga practice, a stunning view of verdant hills, a huge community kitchen, a massive open pool, a Shiva temple for worship, and ample greenery and manicured lawns throughout. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, Sadhguru was also asked about one of the key features of the ashram - a pillar that talks about multiple faiths as it features motifs from various religions. To which, he replied, “This is not a multi-religious temple; this is a-religious temple. If you want to enter Dhyanalinga, you must leave behind all your prejudices, ideas, and opinions. Just go sit there. No puja, no system—just sit there, and it will reverberate.” Who is Sadhguru? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, Sadhguru was also asked about one of the key features of the ashram - a pillar that talks about multiple faiths as it features motifs from various religions. To which, he replied, “This is not a multi-religious temple; this is a-religious temple. If you want to enter Dhyanalinga, you must leave behind all your prejudices, ideas, and opinions. Just go sit there. No puja, no system—just sit there, and it will reverberate.” Who is Sadhguru? {{/usCountry}}

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Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is an Indian yogi and the founder and head of the Isha Foundation. The organisation, established in 1992, operates an ashram and a yoga centre, serving as a hub for various educational and spiritual activities. Born into a Telugu family in India, after completing his basic education, Sadhguru pursued higher studies at the University of Mysore, where he studied English literature.

The Isha Foundation aims to promote inner well-being and self-awareness through yoga, meditation, and other spiritual practices. Sadhguru is also an author, having written books like Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy and Karma: A Yogi’s Guide to Crafting Your Destiny, which delve into the philosophy of yoga and personal development. He has also led numerous initiatives to promote ecological conservation and protect our environment.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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