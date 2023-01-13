Home / India News / Amid row, IshaYoga Centre's Adiyogi statue unveiling gets clearance

Amid row, IshaYoga Centre's Adiyogi statue unveiling gets clearance

Updated on Jan 13, 2023 06:19 PM IST

On January 11, the court had ordered status quo following a public interest litigation against the construction alleging that it had violated various rules and laws related to forests and land acquisition.

Karataka HC on Friday allowed the Isha Yoga Centre's Adiyogi statue to be inaugurated in Chikkaballapura(PTI File Photo)
PTI |

The Karnataka High Court on Friday allowed the Isha Yoga Centre's Adiyogi statue to be inaugurated in Chikkaballapura district on January 15.

However, it has ordered a status quo on the construction activities at the site.

On Friday, the advocate for the Isha Yoga Centre approached the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Ashok S Kingai and submitted that the inauguration of the centre was scheduled for January 15 which will be attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other dignitaries.

The invitation regarding the inauguration was submitted to the court.

The Isha Yoga Centre is installing a 112-ft statue of Adiyogi at Avalagurki in Chikkaballapura district.

The court was told that no trees would be cut for the event and they were not going ahead with construction activities.

The court also recorded this submission and said the event can go ahead as it was already fixed.

The counsel for the petitioners sought a direction from the court that no fireworks should be used during the inauguration of the statue. Responding to it, the court opined that such events would not be held as it was a programme to be attended by the Vice President.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to February 2.

isha foundation jagdeep dhankhar karnataka + 1 more
