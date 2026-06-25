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Step inside Sharvari Wagh’s Mumbai abode featuring 2 massive living rooms, a statement swing, terrace, timeless antiques

Here’s a sneak peek at Alpha actor Sharvari Wagh’s Mumbai home, which reflects a heritage-meets-modern aesthetic.

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 10:12 am IST
By Anukriti Srivastava
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Sharvari Wagh, known for her performances in Maharaj, Vedaa, and Munjya, gave Brut India on October 3, 2024, a tour of her stunning home. Her house is a perfect blend of heritage and modern aesthetics, where traditional Indian craftsmanship is balanced with contemporary openness and natural light. Let’s take a close look at her abode.

Sharvari Wagh gave a tour of her Mumbai home to Brut India.(sharvari/Instagram/Youtube)

​Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai

Inside Sharvari Wagh’s living room

The house welcomes visitors with a large, dual living space that follows a classic, colonial-inspired Indian interior style, blended with contemporary minimalism. Neutral walls, cream-coloured flooring, and expansive windows create a light and airy backdrop, allowing the antique furniture to become the focal point. The space feels curated over time, with heirloom-quality pieces rather than trend-driven décor.

The dining room is separated by a large sliding glass partition, which creates the impression of two interconnected living zones. The actor’s home also features a gaming zone with minimalist interiors in the background.

Terrace

Sharvari also took viewers to a terrace area, followed by a staircase gallery featuring the movie dialogue frames from her and her family’s favourite actors. The entire terrace is decked up with green plants, along with a massive seating space. It further ascends to another open terrace space with seating.

Who is Sharvari Wagh?

Sharvari Wagh is an Indian actor known for her roles in Maharaj, Munjya, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Vedaa. She began her career as an assistant director for Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2015, before making her acting debut with Kabir Khan’s war series The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye. She later ventured into films with Yash Raj Films’ comedy series Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sharvari also won several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performance in Hindi movies. She will be soon seen in Alpha along with Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava

Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.

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