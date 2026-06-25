Step inside Sharvari Wagh’s Mumbai abode featuring 2 massive living rooms, a statement swing, terrace, timeless antiques
Here’s a sneak peek at Alpha actor Sharvari Wagh’s Mumbai home, which reflects a heritage-meets-modern aesthetic.
Sharvari Wagh, known for her performances in Maharaj, Vedaa, and Munjya, gave Brut India on October 3, 2024, a tour of her stunning home. Her house is a perfect blend of heritage and modern aesthetics, where traditional Indian craftsmanship is balanced with contemporary openness and natural light. Let’s take a close look at her abode.
Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai
Inside Sharvari Wagh’s living room
The house welcomes visitors with a large, dual living space that follows a classic, colonial-inspired Indian interior style, blended with contemporary minimalism. Neutral walls, cream-coloured flooring, and expansive windows create a light and airy backdrop, allowing the antique furniture to become the focal point. The space feels curated over time, with heirloom-quality pieces rather than trend-driven décor.
The opposite side of the living room features a suspended swing in the foreground that immediately establishes an Indian home identity. Crafted from dark wood and metal chains, it evokes traditional Gujarati and South Indian homes where swings often serve as both functional seating and decorative centrepieces.{{/usCountry}}
The opposite side of the living room features a suspended swing in the foreground that immediately establishes an Indian home identity. Crafted from dark wood and metal chains, it evokes traditional Gujarati and South Indian homes where swings often serve as both functional seating and decorative centrepieces.{{/usCountry}}
The living room also delights with intricately carved wooden armchairs with floral and lattice motifs. One of the room's strongest features is its floor-to-ceiling sheer curtains, the expansive window wall that floods the room with daylight, and the soft, diffused lighting that enhances the warmth of the wooden furniture.{{/usCountry}}
The living room also delights with intricately carved wooden armchairs with floral and lattice motifs. One of the room's strongest features is its floor-to-ceiling sheer curtains, the expansive window wall that floods the room with daylight, and the soft, diffused lighting that enhances the warmth of the wooden furniture.{{/usCountry}}
The vintage-style wall clocks, framed pieces, traditional lantern-inspired hanging lights, floral arrangements on tables, and antique mirrors and decorative accents, reinforce the home's old-world charm.
Dining and game room{{/usCountry}}
The vintage-style wall clocks, framed pieces, traditional lantern-inspired hanging lights, floral arrangements on tables, and antique mirrors and decorative accents, reinforce the home's old-world charm.
Dining and game room{{/usCountry}}
The dining room is separated by a large sliding glass partition, which creates the impression of two interconnected living zones. The actor’s home also features a gaming zone with minimalist interiors in the background.
Terrace
Sharvari also took viewers to a terrace area, followed by a staircase gallery featuring the movie dialogue frames from her and her family’s favourite actors. The entire terrace is decked up with green plants, along with a massive seating space. It further ascends to another open terrace space with seating.
Who is Sharvari Wagh?
Sharvari Wagh is an Indian actor known for her roles in Maharaj, Munjya, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Vedaa. She began her career as an assistant director for Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2015, before making her acting debut with Kabir Khan’s war series The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye. She later ventured into films with Yash Raj Films’ comedy series Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sharvari also won several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performance in Hindi movies. She will be soon seen in Alpha along with Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.