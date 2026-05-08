Step inside singer Jasleen Royal’s sea-facing Mumbai home with a dreamy studio, large piano and memory-filled walls

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal, known for her popular tracks, has opened the doors to her thoughtfully curated sea-facing Mumbai home in a May 7 YouTube video with Mashable India. Blending neutral tones, vintage accents, and deeply personal touches, the space reflects her artistic sensibilities. (Also read: Step inside Jaipur City Palace’s hidden world of art, architecture and heritage with Prince Padmanabh Singh )

Explore Jasleen Royal's artistic Mumbai abode

Singer Jasleen Royal gives a glimpse into her thoughtfully curated Mumbai home.

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Jasleen begins the tour with her living room, a soothing space defined by browns, beiges, and soft earthy textures. The aesthetic leans towards minimal yet eclectic, with vintage elements subtly layered into the décor. “This is the living room, which is a very neutral section of the house. The home has a very eclectic vintage vibe; I like a little bit of everything,” she shares.

To break the monotony of neutrals, she introduces a pop of colour that shifts with seasonal inspiration, adding freshness to the otherwise muted palette. A grand piano sits near a large window overlooking the ocean, making the space feel almost cinematic. “I have my piano right here with a beautiful view of the ocean, so I can watch the sunrise or sunset while practising. When I have a creative block, I come here to jam for a change of setting,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} The room also carries soft seating, warm lighting, and an open layout that keeps the view as the focal point, allowing natural light and sea reflections to flow into the space. Memory wall, traditions, and a warm hosting space {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The room also carries soft seating, warm lighting, and an open layout that keeps the view as the focal point, allowing natural light and sea reflections to flow into the space. Memory wall, traditions, and a warm hosting space {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the most emotional corners of her home is a wall dedicated to memories, carefully curated with photographs and meaningful keepsakes. Jasleen shares how traditions still remain an important part of her life. “As a kid, I loved flying kites, and even now when I go home for Lohri on January 13th, I fly them for my parents because I am the only one who can,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most emotional corners of her home is a wall dedicated to memories, carefully curated with photographs and meaningful keepsakes. Jasleen shares how traditions still remain an important part of her life. “As a kid, I loved flying kites, and even now when I go home for Lohri on January 13th, I fly them for my parents because I am the only one who can,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Jasleen’s home also includes a bar setup, designed less for drinking and more for hosting and entertaining. “I have a bar even though I don’t drink much because I am Punjabi and I love to host, feed, and pamper people,” she explains. The space flows into a cosy dining area that often becomes a gathering point for friends and family.

A heartfelt picture wall in Jasleen’s home captures her most cherished memories. (Youtube/@MashableIndia)

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She also reveals her simple emotional comfort ritual. “My comfort food is chai and toast. If things are not going my way or I feel overwhelmed, I eat tea and toast. If you see me eating butter toast, you should be worried,” she says with a laugh.

Jasleen's cosy creative studio

Jasleen’s studio is perhaps the most personal part of her home. “I wanted this space to feel like it is ‘holding’ or ‘hugging’ me,” she says. The studio features multiple guitars, a recording setup, a writing corner, and a cosy chair where she splits her coffee routine.

Jasleen’s studio is a cosy space where she writes, records, and creates music. (YouTube/@MashableIndia)

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A dedicated altar for her guru, Yogananda ji, adds a spiritual layer to the room, reflecting her practice of Kriya Yoga. “This is where I record, practice, and create,” she explains. The shelves also hold books, framed photographs of her grandparents, and her Filmfare award for Ranjha, a milestone she holds close. “I later found out I was the first woman to win in the Music Composer category, which makes it very special,” she shares.

Upstairs, Jasleen’s guest room is designed as a relaxed, welcoming space for family and friends. “It’s my favourite place for hosting college friends or family. You can sit here, have coffee, and just enjoy the sunset or sunrise,” she says. The room is kept airy and uncluttered, with soft seating that encourages long conversations and shared moments.

Minimal bedroom

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Her bedroom stands in contrast to the rest of the house, designed in a completely neutral white palette to create a sense of mental stillness. “My bedroom is fully white and neutral. I didn’t want any colour because I want my mind to shut down and feel peaceful when I enter,” she explains. The space is intentionally minimal, with clean surfaces and soft lighting.

Jasleen’s all-white bedroom is a calm, minimal space designed for peace and mental stillness. (YouTube/@MashableIndia)

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Beyond its design, Jasleen’s home is filled with daily rituals, journaling, music sessions, stargazing, and quiet reflection. At night, she often spends time looking at the sky, tracking planets through an app, or simply sitting with her dogs, Kobe and Homie. “I am a total homebody and a true Cancerian; I hate leaving my house,” she says, summing up her personality.

Her home ultimately stands as a reflection of her life, layered with music, memories, spirituality, and quiet moments of joy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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