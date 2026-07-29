Dubai's iconic Burj Al Arab is often referred to as the world's only "seven-star hotel," renowned for its opulent interiors, personalised service and ultra-luxury suites. Offering a glimpse inside the property, travel vlogger Lexie Alford shared a room tour on her May 12 Instagram post, showcasing what it's like to stay at the landmark hotel. (Also read: 'Feels more like a five-star hotel': Travel vlogger shares tour of Air India's First Class private suites at New Delhi )

Inside Dubai's Burj Al Arab

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In the video, Lexie began by saying, "I'm staying at the world's only seven-star hotel, so let's do a room tour. This is the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, and every single room here is actually a two-storey grand suite."

Describing the lavish interiors, she added, "Pretty much every accent you see is coated in real gold, and even the toiletries in the bathroom are full-sized Hermès bottles. It's so big in here. It just keeps going."

Lexie also highlighted the hotel's personalised service, saying, "Every room also comes with a dedicated 24-hour butler, and mine offered to fully unpack my suitcase and put everything away in the closet for me."

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Gold interiors, private butler and luxury suites

{{^usCountry}} She went on to showcase some of the suite's standout features. "Even the TV appears out of nowhere at the click of a button. I just got back from dinner and while I was gone, the butler made a bubble bath jacuzzi for me. Are you kidding me? I'm not completely out of my tax bracket. It's fine," she joked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to showcase some of the suite's standout features. "Even the TV appears out of nowhere at the click of a button. I just got back from dinner and while I was gone, the butler made a bubble bath jacuzzi for me. Are you kidding me? I'm not completely out of my tax bracket. It's fine," she joked. {{/usCountry}}

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The luxury continued the next morning. "In the morning, the butlers came in through the separate kitchen entrance and laid out the most insane breakfast spread I have ever seen in my life," Lexie said before asking her followers, "So tell me, would you stay here?"

How much does a night at Burj Al Arab cost

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According to the official Jumeirah Burj Al Arab website, room rates at the iconic hotel vary depending on the travel dates, suite category and availability, as the property follows dynamic pricing. Entry-level duplex suites typically start at around AED 4,700-5,000 per night (approximately ₹1.1 lakh- ₹1.2 lakh), while larger and more exclusive suites are priced significantly higher. Guests can check real-time rates and book their stay directly through the hotel's official website.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.