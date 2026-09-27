Step inside this cricket-loving couple's cafe-like home in Mohali: Covered in greenery with multiple sitting areas

Ever seen a cute cafe and thought what fun it would be to live in it? A couple living in Mohali has managed to turn that into reality and gave a tour of their home to content creator Priyam Saraswat. Here is a look at their cosy home, covered in greenery and popping with bright colours indoors.

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A look at the cafe-style home

The paved garden at the front of the home has plants lining the walkway, creating a lush ambience. There is a sitting area in the front, with a wooden centre table and chairs surrounding it.

The teal front doors of the home open to a yellow foyer, which has one long wall lined with pictures leading to another door that serves as the entrance to the rest of the home. On the other side of the wall is the stairway that leads to the roof.

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{{^usCountry}} Walking through the second door, one reaches the interior of the single-floor house. The first room to step into is the living room with an open modular kitchen attached and an extended dining area. The home clearly follows a maximalist organisational style, but never feels overwhelming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Walking through the second door, one reaches the interior of the single-floor house. The first room to step into is the living room with an open modular kitchen attached and an extended dining area. The home clearly follows a maximalist organisational style, but never feels overwhelming. {{/usCountry}}

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The kitchen and dining area is popping with colours.

The white walls of the living room balance the yellow kitchen corner with teal cabinets and colourful china. The living room also includes the couple's office setup. The dining area overlooks a small enclosed garden, also with a sitting area, where the couple engages in home farming.

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There are two other rooms: the bedroom, which is a bright, yellow space with a cosy dressing corner; and the game room, equipped with a large screen television, couches, and a soothing blue colour scheme. The house also has a backyard, with well-maintained greenery, a seating area, and a swing in the corner.

The indoor stairway leads to a rooftop garden, which also has an elevated seating area, giving rooftop cafe vibes.

The couple’s cricket connection

The couple’s love for cricket is evident in their home, with the prized possession in their living room being a bat from the 2011 World Cup, signed by all the players of the winning team, India. The soap dispenser at home was also shaped like a cricket ball.

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(L-R) The autographed bat from the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian men's cricket team and the soap dispenser that is shaped like a cricket ball.

It is through cricket that the couple actually met years ago. As the lady of the house shared, her association with cricket started in 2010. That is what led to her meeting her partner.

“I used to manage Dhoni, Sehwag, and lots of other cricketers,” she said. “We actually met through cricket. I was handling social media for the Punjab Kings, (when) I needed some photos or videos, I used to ask him. Then one day I asked him, ‘Send me your photo,’ and he was like, ‘What? My photo?’ That’s how it started.”

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Speaking of building their dream home, the guy shared, “We always wanted to make it like a cafe. We did it on our own. We did not have the money to hire anybody. As soon as it was ready, my parents walked in on the first day the house was ready. They started crying, and then we started crying.”

“Very special and emotional for us,” added his partner.