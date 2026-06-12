Step inside Vedang Raina's stylish Mumbai apartment with vintage decor; Farah Khan can't stop admiring the kitchen

Actor Vedang Raina recently opened the doors to his Mumbai residence in a home tour on filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan's YouTube channel on June 12, offering fans a glimpse of the warm, thoughtfully designed space he currently lives in.

A glimpse into Vedang Raina’s rented Mumbai residence featuring modern charm and warmth.(Instagram/@FarahKhan)

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While welcoming Farah and her cook Dilip, Vedang clarified that the apartment is a rented home, saying, “We lucked out with this place. I've taken it on rent.” The tour showcased everything from his sunlit living room and elegant dining area to his sleek modern kitchen, giving viewers a closer look at the actor's personal style and living space. (Also read: Step inside Campus Beats actor Shruti Sinha's Mumbai home with pastel interiors, family artwork and dance memories )

Sunlit living spaces and a modern chef-style kitchen

The home strikes a balance between contemporary design and old-world charm. The spacious living room is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, while cream-toned sofas, patterned rugs, bookshelves and soft lighting create a cosy atmosphere. Decorative mouldings on the walls add a touch of sophistication, making the space feel both luxurious and inviting.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the standout features of the house is its sleek, modern kitchen. Designed in a galley layout, the space features handleless cabinetry, neutral tones, built-in appliances and ample counter space. During the tour, Farah couldn’t help but admire it, exclaiming, “Very lovely your kitchen. What a kitchen!” The kitchen also opens up to a scenic view, prompting another appreciative remark: “What a view after cooking here.” Vintage décor, family touches and a love for cinema {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the standout features of the house is its sleek, modern kitchen. Designed in a galley layout, the space features handleless cabinetry, neutral tones, built-in appliances and ample counter space. During the tour, Farah couldn’t help but admire it, exclaiming, “Very lovely your kitchen. What a kitchen!” The kitchen also opens up to a scenic view, prompting another appreciative remark: “What a view after cooking here.” Vintage décor, family touches and a love for cinema {{/usCountry}}

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The dining area reflects Vedang’s understated aesthetic. A solid wooden dining table sits atop a traditional patterned rug, while a large framed mirror visually expands the room. Indoor plants and wooden accents lend warmth to the otherwise minimal interiors.

The actor’s love for cinema is visible throughout the home. A vintage poster of the classic film Bombay to Goa occupies pride of place, prompting a conversation about movies and film memorabilia. The house also features bookshelves and reading corners, with Vedang revealing that his father is the biggest reader in the family.

As Farah summed up during the visit, “This house is very nice,” and the tour makes it easy to see why. The residence combines modern design, cinematic nostalgia and homely warmth, offering a space that feels as charming as the actor himself.

About Vedang Raina

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Vedang Raina, born on June 2, 2000, is a rising actor in Hindi cinema. He made his screen debut as Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies (2023) and later gained recognition for his role in the action thriller Jigra (2024). He will next be seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, an Imtiaz Ali directorial that also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari. Set against the backdrop of the Partition, the film explores themes of love, separation and yearning, and is slated to release in theatres on June 12.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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