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Stop waking up sweaty: This viral cooling blanket is the summer hack you need to sleep comfortably

Cooling blankets help regulate body temperature, reduce night sweats, and make summer sleep far more comfortable without sacrificing that cosy covered feeling.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 01:39 pm IST
By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
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It always starts the same way. You wake up at 3:00 AM, slightly annoyed, slightly suffocated, and fully aware that sleep has slipped away. One leg escapes the duvet in protest. Then the other. Soon, the blanket is kicked off entirely, only for a chill to creep in minutes later. So you pull it back. Too warm again. Repeat. This nightly tug of war feels oddly dramatic for something as simple as a blanket. Yet here we are, negotiating with fabric in the middle of the night.

A light, airy bed styled with a cooling blanket promises restful summer sleep without overheating or constant tossing through the night.(Pexels.com)

Enter the cooling blanket. Think of it as where clever design meets comfort. Not just a seasonal swap, but a rethink of how we sleep. The good ones are not gimmicky. They actually manage temperature in a way that feels calm and consistent. And yes, modern fabrics have finally caught up with the promise. This is less about marketing claims and more about materials that genuinely help your body stay at ease.

1. Reversable Cooling Comforter Twin Absorbs Body Heat to Keep ...

How do cooling blankets work?

  • Cooling blankets keep your body from overheating so you can sleep more comfortably through the night.
  • Moisture-wicking tech pulls sweat away from your skin and helps it evaporate quickly, keeping you dry and at ease.
  • Heat-absorbing fabrics like bamboo and eucalyptus-based fibres, such as Tencel, feel cool to the touch and do not trap heat. Some weighted blankets use glass beads to add pressure without holding heat.
  • Phase Change Materials (PCM) are found in more advanced options, which adjust to your body temperature by absorbing excess heat and releasing it when needed. The effect feels gentle, not overpowering, yet it makes a real difference.

Looking for natural cooling at home? These eco-friendly curtains made of natural khus are the perfect summer upgrade

The Buyer’s Guide: Everything you need to know

FeatureWhat to Know
Fabric TypeBamboo feels soft and breathable, ideal for hot sleepers. Cotton is light and familiar, especially in airy weaves. Synthetic cooling yarns can work well, though quality differs across brands.
WeightFor a barely there feel, pick a light throw. If you like gentle pressure, go for a cooling weighted blanket that avoids heat buildup.
MaintenanceA must check. Warm nights mean more sweat, so pick something machine washable and easy to care for.
Cooling RatingSome brands list Q Max scores. This indicates how fast heat moves away from your body. A higher score usually means a cooler touch.

2. Elegear Revolutionary AC Cooling Blanket, Absorbs Heat to Ke...

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

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