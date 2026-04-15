Stop waking up sweaty: This viral cooling blanket is the summer hack you need to sleep comfortably
Cooling blankets help regulate body temperature, reduce night sweats, and make summer sleep far more comfortable without sacrificing that cosy covered feeling.
Our Picks
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Revesable Cooling Comforter Twin Absorbs Body Heat to Keep Cool, Cooling Blanket for Hot Sleepers Japanese Arc-Chill 3.0 Cool Tech Fabric Summer Comforter Hypo-Allergenic Cooling Quilt-Blue, 180x200cm
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Arvore Bunkaar Plain Pure Handloom Khes- 100% Desi Thick And Heavy Cotton Khes/Summer Blanket/Chadar/Yoga Blanket (Wavy Blue), 100 TC
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Cooling Blanket Japanese Q-Max 0.4 Technology Keep Cool in hot Summer, 51 X 67in Twin or Baby Sized Blanket for Adults, Children, Babies. Mica Nylon and PE Cool Fabric Breathable Comfortable.(Grey)
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Ailemei Direct Cooling Throw Blanket for Hot Sleepers,Double Sided Cold Effect, Lightweight Breathable Summer Blanket, Throw Blankets for Couch, Transfer Heat to Keep Body Cool Night Sweats,50x70
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Elegear Revolutionary AC Cooling Blanket, Absorbs Heat to Keep Body Cool for Night Sweats, Double Sided Arc-Chill3.0 Cooling Fiber Q-Max>0.5, Lightweight Summer Cold Blankets
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6 Layers Cotton Muslin Blankets, 50x70 Lightweight Cotton Throw, Cooling Soft Throw Blanket for Year-Round Comfort, Breathable Quilt Bedspread, Gauze Weave Bedding for Adults, Oatmeal, Beige Linen
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Elegear Cooling Blankets for Hot Sleeper Throw, Arc-Chill 3.0 Cool Fiber with Silver Ion for Sensitive Skin, Ultra Lightweight Breathable Summer Cold Blanket for Home Bed Couch Office Camping, Blue
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Story@Home Artic-Cool Cooling Blankets for Summer | Reversible Summer Blanket Ideal as AC Blanket Double Bed | AC Dohar Double Bed Breathable Lightweight Soft & Thin Duvet - ICY Blue
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It always starts the same way. You wake up at 3:00 AM, slightly annoyed, slightly suffocated, and fully aware that sleep has slipped away. One leg escapes the duvet in protest. Then the other. Soon, the blanket is kicked off entirely, only for a chill to creep in minutes later. So you pull it back. Too warm again. Repeat. This nightly tug of war feels oddly dramatic for something as simple as a blanket. Yet here we are, negotiating with fabric in the middle of the night.
Enter the cooling blanket. Think of it as where clever design meets comfort. Not just a seasonal swap, but a rethink of how we sleep. The good ones are not gimmicky. They actually manage temperature in a way that feels calm and consistent. And yes, modern fabrics have finally caught up with the promise. This is less about marketing claims and more about materials that genuinely help your body stay at ease.
1. Reversable Cooling Comforter Twin Absorbs Body Heat to Keep ...
How do cooling blankets work?
- Cooling blankets keep your body from overheating so you can sleep more comfortably through the night.
- Moisture-wicking tech pulls sweat away from your skin and helps it evaporate quickly, keeping you dry and at ease.
- Heat-absorbing fabrics like bamboo and eucalyptus-based fibres, such as Tencel, feel cool to the touch and do not trap heat. Some weighted blankets use glass beads to add pressure without holding heat.
- Phase Change Materials (PCM) are found in more advanced options, which adjust to your body temperature by absorbing excess heat and releasing it when needed. The effect feels gentle, not overpowering, yet it makes a real difference.
Looking for natural cooling at home? These eco-friendly curtains made of natural khus are the perfect summer upgrade
The Buyer’s Guide: Everything you need to know
|Feature
|What to Know
|Fabric Type
|Bamboo feels soft and breathable, ideal for hot sleepers. Cotton is light and familiar, especially in airy weaves. Synthetic cooling yarns can work well, though quality differs across brands.
|Weight
|For a barely there feel, pick a light throw. If you like gentle pressure, go for a cooling weighted blanket that avoids heat buildup.
|Maintenance
|A must check. Warm nights mean more sweat, so pick something machine washable and easy to care for.
|Cooling Rating
|Some brands list Q Max scores. This indicates how fast heat moves away from your body. A higher score usually means a cooler touch.
2. Elegear Revolutionary AC Cooling Blanket, Absorbs Heat to Ke...
Styling your home
Cooling blankets are not just practical. They look good, too. Layer one over linen sheets for that breezy, relaxed feel you see in holiday homes by the sea. Keep it slightly rumpled. Perfectly neat beds can feel a bit too formal in warm weather.{{/usCountry}}
Cooling blankets are not just practical. They look good, too. Layer one over linen sheets for that breezy, relaxed feel you see in holiday homes by the sea. Keep it slightly rumpled. Perfectly neat beds can feel a bit too formal in warm weather.{{/usCountry}}
When it comes to colours, lean into shades that feel fresh. Think soft blues, muted greens, and clean whites. They subtly shift the room's mood and make everything feel lighter.{{/usCountry}}
When it comes to colours, lean into shades that feel fresh. Think soft blues, muted greens, and clean whites. They subtly shift the room's mood and make everything feel lighter.{{/usCountry}}
Add a simple cushion or two, maybe a woven throw at the edge, and suddenly your bed feels less like a heat trap and more like a place you actually want to return to.
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Add a simple cushion or two, maybe a woven throw at the edge, and suddenly your bed feels less like a heat trap and more like a place you actually want to return to.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
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