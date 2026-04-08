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    Looking for natural cooling at home? These eco-friendly curtains made of natural khus are the perfect summer upgrade

    Vetiver curtains bring natural cooling, earthy fragrance, and sustainable charm to summer homes using a time-tested tropical cooling method.

    Published on: Apr 08, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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    Our Picks

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    ProductRatingPrice

    ASAAS Khus Curtains for Cooling (3x6 ft, Pack of 2) | Vetiver Cooling Blinds for Balcony, Windows & Outdoor | Natural Air Cooler Curtain with FragranceView Details...

    ₹2,799

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    ARAMO Khus Vetiver Curtain for Window and Balcony with Natural Fragrance and Cooling Features I Khus Rolling Blinds (3 * 4 Feet)View Details...

    ₹1,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    MALKAS BOUTIQUE Pure Khus Vetiver Curtains 3ft x 6ft (Pack of 3) - Natural Cooling, Fresh Fragrance for Balcony & WindowView Details...

    ₹4,248

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    AB UNIQUE CREATION Pure Khus/khas Root Curtains with Cooling and Natural Fragrance for Balcony, Windows, Outdoors W 3ft x H 6 ft (Pack of 1)View Details...

    ₹1,549

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
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    Summer at its peak can turn homes into warm boxes by afternoon. Air conditioners help, yet dry indoor air and rising power bills follow, making it a very uncomfortable space where you crave fresh air. In the middle of this heat, a familiar material from older Indian homes is making a comeback. Vetiver, widely known as khus, has cooled spaces across tropical regions for generations. That layer of jute-like material inside your coolers, yes, that is ‘Khus’ or Vetiver.

    A vetiver curtain gently cooled with water releases a woody fragrance while soft summer breezes pass through the woven roots.
    A vetiver curtain gently cooled with water releases a woody fragrance while soft summer breezes pass through the woven roots.
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal

    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.

    Career journey and experience
    Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.

    To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.

    Subject expertise
    With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.

    In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.

    Education and professional background
    Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.

    Editorial Philosophy
    I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

    Read moreRead less

    These woven root curtains sit across windows or doorways and release a refreshing, earthy scent once damp. A gentle breeze passing through the roots carries cooler air indoors. Along with temperature relief, the natural fragrance creates a calm and soothing atmosphere that many modern homes now appreciate again.

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    What exactly is Vetiver?

    Vetiver comes from the roots of a perennial grass called Chrysopogon zizanioides. The plant grows in dense clumps and forms an extensive root network underground. Once harvested and dried, the fibrous roots can be woven into thick mats or curtains.

    Cooling happens through a simple process known as evaporative cooling. Water sprinkled over the roots slowly evaporates as air moves across the surface. This process lowers the temperature of the air that enters the room.

    Vetiver curtains also carry a strong sustainability appeal. The material is biodegradable, requires no electricity, and can last through several summer seasons with proper care.

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    Why is Vetiver regaining popularity?

    • Natural air conditioning

    A steady breeze through a damp vetiver curtain can lower indoor temperature by a few degrees, especially on dry summer afternoons.

    • Aromatherapy effect

    Wet vetiver roots release a woody and earthy scent that feels very rustic and calming. Many people associate the fragrance with relaxation and mental ease.

    • Air filtration

    The dense weave of roots traps dust particles and light outdoor pollutants before they enter the room, helping keep indoor air fresh.

    • Pest control support

    Vetiver roots contain natural oils that many insects dislike. This makes them a helpful addition near open windows and balcony doors.

    Did you know? Vetiver essential oil is often called the “Oil of Tranquillity” in aromatherapy due to its calming fragrance.

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    How to maintain your Vetiver curtains?

    StepWhat to doWhy it matters
    PlacementInstall vetiver curtains across windows, balcony openings, or doorways that receive a steady breezeMoving air carries the cooled air through the room
    AirflowKeep surrounding areas open so air can pass easily through the curtainBetter airflow improves the cooling effect
    MoistureSpray water on the roots through the day to keep them dampDamp roots activate the evaporative cooling effect
    Larger InstallationsUse simple drip pipes for bigger curtainsMaintains consistent moisture across larger mats
    End of Season CleaningRinse the curtain with clean water to remove dust and residueKeeps the roots fresh and ready for storage
    DryingLeave the curtain in direct sunlight until fully dryProper drying prevents mould growth
    StorageRoll the dry mat loosely and keep it in a dry placeCareful storage helps the curtain last for several summers
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    Aesthetic and design integration

    Vetiver curtains bring a warm, golden brown texture that fits homes inspired by boho or minimal design. I often pair natural materials like cane, linen, and terracotta with these root mats.

    They are not limited to windows alone. Vetiver curtains also work well across balconies, patios, and verandas. Some homes even use them as light room partitions that allow airflow while adding an organic touch to the space. This is perfect for anyone looking for sustainable design options.

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    Vetiver curtains: FAQs
    They should remain damp during the hottest part of the day. Light spraying every few hours usually works well.
    They perform best in dry heat. In humid areas, the cooling effect may feel lighter.
    With proper drying and storage after summer, many can last three to four seasons.
    Yes. They are commonly placed across windows, balcony doors, and breezy passageways inside the home.

    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More

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