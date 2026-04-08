Looking for natural cooling at home? These eco-friendly curtains made of natural khus are the perfect summer upgrade
Vetiver curtains bring natural cooling, earthy fragrance, and sustainable charm to summer homes using a time-tested tropical cooling method.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ASAAS Khus Curtains for Cooling (3x6 ft, Pack of 2) | Vetiver Cooling Blinds for Balcony, Windows & Outdoor | Natural Air Cooler Curtain with FragranceView Details
₹2,799
ARAMO Khus Vetiver Curtain for Window and Balcony with Natural Fragrance and Cooling Features I Khus Rolling Blinds (3 * 4 Feet)View Details
₹1,499
MALKAS BOUTIQUE Pure Khus Vetiver Curtains 3ft x 6ft (Pack of 3) - Natural Cooling, Fresh Fragrance for Balcony & WindowView Details
₹4,248
AB UNIQUE CREATION Pure Khus/khas Root Curtains with Cooling and Natural Fragrance for Balcony, Windows, Outdoors W 3ft x H 6 ft (Pack of 1)View Details
₹1,549
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Summer at its peak can turn homes into warm boxes by afternoon. Air conditioners help, yet dry indoor air and rising power bills follow, making it a very uncomfortable space where you crave fresh air. In the middle of this heat, a familiar material from older Indian homes is making a comeback. Vetiver, widely known as khus, has cooled spaces across tropical regions for generations. That layer of jute-like material inside your coolers, yes, that is ‘Khus’ or Vetiver.
Neha Ravi KhandelwalRead moreRead less
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
These woven root curtains sit across windows or doorways and release a refreshing, earthy scent once damp. A gentle breeze passing through the roots carries cooler air indoors. Along with temperature relief, the natural fragrance creates a calm and soothing atmosphere that many modern homes now appreciate again.
What exactly is Vetiver?
Vetiver comes from the roots of a perennial grass called Chrysopogon zizanioides. The plant grows in dense clumps and forms an extensive root network underground. Once harvested and dried, the fibrous roots can be woven into thick mats or curtains.
Cooling happens through a simple process known as evaporative cooling. Water sprinkled over the roots slowly evaporates as air moves across the surface. This process lowers the temperature of the air that enters the room.
Vetiver curtains also carry a strong sustainability appeal. The material is biodegradable, requires no electricity, and can last through several summer seasons with proper care.
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Why is Vetiver regaining popularity?
• Natural air conditioning
A steady breeze through a damp vetiver curtain can lower indoor temperature by a few degrees, especially on dry summer afternoons.
• Aromatherapy effect
Wet vetiver roots release a woody and earthy scent that feels very rustic and calming. Many people associate the fragrance with relaxation and mental ease.
• Air filtration
The dense weave of roots traps dust particles and light outdoor pollutants before they enter the room, helping keep indoor air fresh.
• Pest control support
Vetiver roots contain natural oils that many insects dislike. This makes them a helpful addition near open windows and balcony doors.
Did you know? Vetiver essential oil is often called the “Oil of Tranquillity” in aromatherapy due to its calming fragrance.
How to maintain your Vetiver curtains?
|Step
|What to do
|Why it matters
|Placement
|Install vetiver curtains across windows, balcony openings, or doorways that receive a steady breeze
|Moving air carries the cooled air through the room
|Airflow
|Keep surrounding areas open so air can pass easily through the curtain
|Better airflow improves the cooling effect
|Moisture
|Spray water on the roots through the day to keep them damp
|Damp roots activate the evaporative cooling effect
|Larger Installations
|Use simple drip pipes for bigger curtains
|Maintains consistent moisture across larger mats
|End of Season Cleaning
|Rinse the curtain with clean water to remove dust and residue
|Keeps the roots fresh and ready for storage
|Drying
|Leave the curtain in direct sunlight until fully dry
|Proper drying prevents mould growth
|Storage
|Roll the dry mat loosely and keep it in a dry place
|Careful storage helps the curtain last for several summers
Aesthetic and design integration
Vetiver curtains bring a warm, golden brown texture that fits homes inspired by boho or minimal design. I often pair natural materials like cane, linen, and terracotta with these root mats.
They are not limited to windows alone. Vetiver curtains also work well across balconies, patios, and verandas. Some homes even use them as light room partitions that allow airflow while adding an organic touch to the space. This is perfect for anyone looking for sustainable design options.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More