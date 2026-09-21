Sustainable whimsy-maxxing: How to bring personality, warmth, and joy into the home

My Instagram is being flooded with reels suggesting whimsical home decor. But what exactly is this? For those who are aware of this word, and even for those who are not, it refers to an interior design style defined by a playful, quirky and light-hearted approach that prioritises personal joy and imagination over strict design rules. The point of bringing it into home decor is to introduce a playful element and a vibrant personality into your house. It gives you the freedom to explore your own creativity instead of following a set formula. This is one of the things I like about today's home design trends: just pure emotion, creativity and a space that feels like you.

Is your home feeling too serious? Try these whimsical decor ideas (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

According to Riddhima Khandelwal, Creative Head and Co-founder of Elementry, a premium handmade lifestyle and homeware brand, the charm of whimsical interiors can come from making everyday objects more thoughtful and expressive.

What is whimsy maxxing?

It’s an internet lifestyle trend that encourages men to intentionally add joy, playfulness, and childlike fun to their home decor. The point is to reflect your creative side. It’s not the same as minimalism maxxing, but it does encourage you to embrace colourful and silly things. You can practise this trend by adding bold patterns, statement accents, etc.

So, if you want to experiment with whimsy-maxxing while being more mindful about what you bring home, here are a few ways to do it.

1. Re-enchant daily rituals with earthy materials

Whimsy-maxxing starts at the table. Swap mass-produced tableware for organic terracotta and warm, rich woods like mango and acacia. Intricately carved wooden platters, hand-moulded clay drinkware, and smooth marble serving boards bring tactile pleasure to routine meals. The subtle variations inherent in hand-carved grain or hand-fired clay ensure no two pieces are identical, lending a bespoke, storybook feel to every dining moment while creating the healthier indoor movement.

2. Play with sculptural lighting and shadow

Lighting sets the mood for a whimsical home. Instead of relying on stark, ceiling-mounted lights, incorporate hand-blown glass lamps and sculptural metal lanterns that cast enchanting patterns across walls. Using eco-friendly brass, recycled glass, or terracotta bases allows light to interact with authentic textures, creating an inviting, cosy atmosphere that changes as the sun sets.

3. Infuse nostalgia into functional kitchenware

Whimsy lives in the unexpected details of utility items. Transform simple kitchen storage into decorative statements by choosing clear mouth-blown glass jars topped with hand-carved wooden lids, or traditional hand-turned marble mortars and pestles placed gracefully for display. Elevating functional everyday objects brings an element of romanticism and playfulness to domestic life, turning cooking and hosting into expressive art forms.

4. Create artful vignettes with sustainable accents

Avoid clutter by curating small, intentional vignettes around the home. Group hand-poured soy wax candles alongside hand-finished brass candleholders, or display fresh blooms in organic clay vases with soft, sculpted curves. These subtle additions invite curiosity and conversation without overpowering a room's natural harmony.

5. Mix texture

Bringing and mixing texture into the home interior gives a playful and classy look. You may do this by including chunky yarn blankets, bumpy velvet pillows, rusty wood or smooth wooden furniture.

Whimsy-maxxing is less about following another strict decor rule and more about letting your personality show up at home. You do not need to completely redesign your space to try it. A playful lamp, colourful cushion, quirky vase or handmade tableware can be enough to make a room feel more joyful and distinctly yours.

Whimsical design shouldn't be about novelty items that end up in a landfill," explains Riddhima. “It is about creating moments of quiet delight through objects you touch and use every single day. When an everyday item carries the rich character of natural material and human craft, it naturally breathes life and warmth into your space”.

Frequently Asked Questions: What colours work best for a whimsical style? Bold jewel tones and soft, muted colours work best for whimsical home decor.

What are the budget-friendly ways to get the look? Choose vintage treasures or try budget-friendly projects like hand-painted art.

How do I pick whimsical furniture? Seek out quirky shapes and statement lighting, such as fairy lights.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.