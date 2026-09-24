Take a tour of fashion designer JJ Valaya's bold and beautiful 7,200 square foot Gurugram home filled with antiques

Forget minimalism. Fashion designer JJ Valaya has turned his massive 7,200-square-foot Gurugram home into a breathtaking art gallery where royal heritage effortlessly collides with modern glam. Revealed in an Architectural Digest India YouTube video shared on September 18, the mansion is home to the designer, his wife, daughter, and their beloved dogs. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But more than a home, it’s a study in maximalism — an accumulated wonderland where history lives in every corner. "Antiques have a way of showing you what the world is capable of," Valaya told Architectural Digest India, adding, "They play a special role in preserving history." Indeed, walking through his home feels like stepping into a curated museum of his journey.

The art of layering

The living spaces immediately make a statement. An overarching sense of drama is anchored by floor-to-ceiling art, towering dark urns resting on marble bases, glittering crystal glass chandeliers suspended from double-height, coffered ceilings, and intricate Persian and Moroccan rugs.

Textural richness defines every room. From animal prints — like bold zebra-striped ottomans and cowhide benches — to plush fur throws draped over tailored seating, every surface begs to be touched. Carved-wood doorways, brass candle accents, and gilded mirrors sit seamlessly against dramatic dark walls and custom shelving, where rows of books and collected curiosities rest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A dream bar and dining space

{{^usCountry}} Enter the bar area, and the aesthetic tilts toward Art Deco sophistication. A sleek bar unit is backdropped by a towering display of crystal glassware, crowned by three majestic vintage urns. Standing guard alongside it is a dramatic, life-sized carved wooden horse head. Also read | Step inside opulent 6,500 square foot apartment of Shark Tank India's Azhar Iqubal with a stunning Gurgaon view {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enter the bar area, and the aesthetic tilts toward Art Deco sophistication. A sleek bar unit is backdropped by a towering display of crystal glassware, crowned by three majestic vintage urns. Standing guard alongside it is a dramatic, life-sized carved wooden horse head. Also read | Step inside opulent 6,500 square foot apartment of Shark Tank India's Azhar Iqubal with a stunning Gurgaon view {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Over in the dining area, rich Asian influences take centre stage. Surrounding a sweeping, polished stone dining table under triple-tiered crystal chandeliers are dark chairs resting on an ornate, patterned carpet. Framed Asian artworks and monumental golden mirrors reflect a space designed specifically for grand gatherings.

The private retreat

Even the bedrooms maintain this theatrical elegance. In the master suite, a striking mustard-yellow quilted headboard contrasts against deep panelled wooden walls. The built-in display showcase features a prized collection of golden Russian Matryoshka (a set of nesting dolls of decreasing size), while plush drapes and a lush plant bring warmth to the room.

Throughout the residence, 30-year-old Chinese vases unearthed in a Delhi warehouse, 200-year-old floor carpets, Thai figurines, Kashmiri dorukhas, and treasures from Florence and St Petersburg weave a rich visual narrative. Valaya hasn’t just decorated a home — he has carefully assembled an irreplaceable autobiography of style.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}