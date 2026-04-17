The eyes have it: Wknd chats with Sheeba Chadha, co-star of Riz Ahmed’s Bait

When she looks at her son, played by Riz Ahmed, in the new Amazon series Bait, there are flashes of confusion in her eyes. Could the boy she loves be this devious; this self-servingly ambitious; and, at other time, this stupid? (Photo: Arjun Kamath Photography)

The confusion he feels, as a Pakistani-Briton auditioning to play James Bond, is mirrored in her fear at what this may mean for a troubled, struggling young actor. Soon enough, the fear and confusion are overridden by glee: her son really is the star she privately hoped he might be.

This is the first time she uses words to tell us what she feels. “Main kehti thi na (Didn’t I say it)? Super James Bond, mera Shaju.”

Sheeba Chadha, 53, has always spelt out entire scripts with her expressive face.

Her subtlety has served as a stamp of excellence on projects such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015; she plays an overbearing aunt who inserts herself into the couple’s life), Pagglait (2021; a grieving mother now living with her dead son’s wife), and Talaash (2012; a sex worker entangled in a police investigation).

“That’s very humbling to hear, but that’s a lot of pressure,” she says, laughing. “So often, as actors, we don’t have the outcome in our control. We may also say yes to projects we are not very happy with creatively, for various reasons.”

That certainly isn’t true of this year.

In addition to Bait, which explores Muslimhood in present-day London through a cast, plot and screenplay that are scintillating, Chadha plays Gertrude, mother of Hamlet, in a film adaptation of the Shakespearean play released in the US this month; Riz Ahmed plays her son again, this time in the role of the conflicted titular prince.

Chadha is also set to play Manthara, the hunchback maid who instigates Queen Kaikeyi against Ram (Kaikeyi is one of three queens married to Ram’s father, King Dasharatha), in this November’s big-budget release, Ramayana. She has added layers to this notoriously disliked one-note character, she says, and hopes that audiences will respond to them.

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