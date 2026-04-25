The faux-rattan chairs you didn’t know you needed: My tried and tested find

Designing my home felt exciting until I hit a very specific problem. My breakfast counter needed chairs that looked clean, modern, and easy to tuck away. Sounds simple, but it turned into a full-blown hunt. Real rattan options were far too pricey and needed extra care. Metal chairs felt cold and rigid. Regular plastic ones just did not match the mood I had in mind.

Pastel green rattan-style chairs tucked under a breakfast counter, adding charm, function, and a fresh modern touch effortlessly. (Hindustan Times)

After hopping between stores with no luck, I did what most of us end up doing. I opened Amazon and started scrolling endlessly. That is when I came across these rattan-style stackable chairs from Dream Furnishing. They had the look I wanted, but I was unsure about the quality. The return policy gave me enough confidence to take a chance.

Three days later, I opened the box and instantly felt like I had made the right call. These chairs bring that soft, refined look without the heavy price tag.

1. Dream Furnishing - Set of 4 Chairs for Dinning Room Rattan D...

First impressions: Unboxing and aesthetics

The first thing I noticed was the finish. Unlike the usual shiny plastic chairs, these had a smooth matte surface that instantly felt more premium and luxurious, and the designer in me rejoiced! The frame is clean and minimal, while the backrest has that woven rattan-style detail that adds texture that you absolutely want from a real rattan chair, but for a faux one to deliver is a surprise.

I picked the pastel green option, and it blended perfectly with my space. It adds a gentle pop of colour without overpowering the room. The other shades, like black and grey, would work just as well for more neutral setups.

Another big plus was that there was no assembly involved. I simply took them out of the box, and they were ready to go. That first moment of sliding one neatly under the breakfast counter felt so satisfying. Especially when the chair tied the entire setup together and looked like it belonged.

The “Tried and Tested” performance

{{^usCountry}} Once the initial excitement of winning at an online purchase had settled, it was time to see how they held up in daily life. Comfort was my first concern, and these did not disappoint. The backrest has a slight give, which makes sitting for longer periods surprisingly comfortable. The woven design also allows air to pass through, which is a blessing in warmer weather and if you plan to use these outside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the initial excitement of winning at an online purchase had settled, it was time to see how they held up in daily life. Comfort was my first concern, and these did not disappoint. The backrest has a slight give, which makes sitting for longer periods surprisingly comfortable. The woven design also allows air to pass through, which is a blessing in warmer weather and if you plan to use these outside. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In terms of strength, they feel stable and secure. I have used them on different surfaces, from indoor flooring to balcony tiles, and they have stayed steady without wobbling. Even with regular use, they do not feel flimsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In terms of strength, they feel stable and secure. I have used them on different surfaces, from indoor flooring to balcony tiles, and they have stayed steady without wobbling. Even with regular use, they do not feel flimsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The real win is how practical they are. Since they are stackable, I can easily bring them out when guests are over and then stack them away without taking up space. In a compact home, this makes a huge difference. They move from everyday dining chairs to extra seating in seconds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The real win is how practical they are. Since they are stackable, I can easily bring them out when guests are over and then stack them away without taking up space. In a compact home, this makes a huge difference. They move from everyday dining chairs to extra seating in seconds. {{/usCountry}}

A closer look at the faux Rattan detail I absolutely fell in love with. (Hindustan Times)

Versatile for both indoor and outdoor use

These chairs work just as well outside as they do indoors. The material handles exposure to air and moisture without any trouble. Unlike wood, there is no concern about damage over time, and there is no rusting like metal furniture.

Inside the house, they fit neatly into a dining setup. Adding a soft cushion instantly changes the look and makes them feel even more inviting. I have also used one as a quick desk chair, and it fits right in without looking out of place.

They manage to shake off the typical “plastic chair” label and feel far more considered in design.

Maintenance

One of the best parts about these chairs is how easy they are to maintain. Spills, crumbs, and any liquid mess can be cleaned with a simple wipe. There is no need for special care or steps.

They are light enough to move around without effort, yet sturdy enough to stay in place. After around ten months of regular use, I still do not see any noticeable damage or fading.

Style guide

Pair them with a wooden dining table to bring warmth into the space

Place them on a balcony with soft lighting and a jute rug for a relaxed café-style corner

Mix different colours for a slightly playful and modern setup

Who should buy this?

These chairs make perfect sense for anyone setting up a stylish home without overspending. If you live in a compact space and need furniture that can be tucked away easily, this is a smart pick. Renters and first-time homeowners will appreciate how fuss-free they are. They also work well for people who love hosting but do not want bulky seating lying around all the time. Even for balconies, patios, or small cafés, these are a great pick and easy to maintain.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were purchased by the writer and reviewed after use for HT Shop Now. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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