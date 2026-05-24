These countertop organisers, crockery pick and jars can give your kitchen a Pinteresty spin by keeping the clutter away

We all save dreamy kitchen photos, hoping our homes will look just as neat, bright, and aesthetically pleasing someday. The good news is that getting a Pinterest-worthy kitchen does not always mean a complete renovation or expensive cabinetry. Small countertop additions, clever organisers, and pretty storage pieces can completely change the way your kitchen feels. From rotating organisers that save space to cute crockery that deserves a permanent spot on open shelves, the right details can make your kitchen look polished in minutes. Functional pieces can also look stylish today, which means your everyday essentials no longer need to stay hidden away inside cabinets. If your kitchen has been feeling cluttered, plain, or visually heavy lately, these easy countertop ideas can instantly make the space feel cleaner, lighter, and far more camera-ready.

Countertop organisers

Simple countertop additions and pretty storage pieces can make your kitchen feel cleaner, brighter, organised, and instantly more inviting daily. (Canva.com)

Countertop organisers are one of the easiest ways to make your kitchen feel instantly cleaner and more put-together. Small shelves, metal racks, or tiered organisers help keep daily essentials neatly arranged without taking too much space. Use them for spices, oils, mugs, or coffee essentials to create a functional little station. Wooden and neutral-toned organisers work especially well if you want that soft Pinterest-inspired kitchen aesthetic. They also reduce visual clutter, making your countertop look intentional instead of crowded.

Cute crockery

Pretty crockery can completely change the mood of your kitchen, especially if you enjoy open shelving or glass cabinets. Pastel bowls, ceramic mugs, textured plates, and printed serving dishes instantly add charm to the space. Instead of hiding everything away, place a few matching pieces on countertops or floating shelves for a styled look. Mixing handmade ceramics with simple everyday plates also gives kitchens a warm and lived-in feel. Functional items can double up as décor very easily today.

Rotating organisers

{{^usCountry}} Rotating organisers are small space heroes that make kitchens feel far more practical and organised. These turntables are perfect for storing sauces, condiments, spices, and skincare in pantry cabinets, or even tea and coffee essentials. Since they rotate smoothly, you can reach everything without pushing products around or creating a mess. Clear acrylic options keep things modern while wooden versions add warmth. They are especially useful for deep cabinets and awkward corners that usually become clutter-collecting zones over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rotating organisers are small space heroes that make kitchens feel far more practical and organised. These turntables are perfect for storing sauces, condiments, spices, and skincare in pantry cabinets, or even tea and coffee essentials. Since they rotate smoothly, you can reach everything without pushing products around or creating a mess. Clear acrylic options keep things modern while wooden versions add warmth. They are especially useful for deep cabinets and awkward corners that usually become clutter-collecting zones over time. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Water dispenser jars {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Water dispenser jars {{/usCountry}}

Water dispenser jars instantly make kitchens and dining spaces look more polished and thoughtfully styled. Glass jars with wooden lids, textured surfaces, or metal stands add café-style charm while keeping water easily accessible throughout the day. Add lemon slices, mint, or cucumber for a refreshing infused water setup that also looks visually appealing. These jars work beautifully for gatherings, brunch tables, or simply making your everyday hydration routine feel a little more special and aesthetically pleasing.

Wine glass holders

Wine glass holders are one of those tiny additions that make kitchens feel far more premium without much effort. Under shelf holders save cabinet space while also displaying your stemware neatly and stylishly. They work especially well in compact kitchens where storage is limited. Metallic finishes add a modern touch while wooden holders create a softer and warmer feel. Even if you only use wine glasses occasionally, displaying them properly adds personality and gives your kitchen a more stylish appearance.

Similar articles for you

Round vs rectangular dining tables: Design expert explains what works best, plus top-rated picks to shop online

Cushion covers to brighten up your rooms this summer; My top 8 picks

Office chairs with lumbar support: Understanding why this is important for your back

Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON