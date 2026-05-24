These countertop organisers, crockery pick and jars can give your kitchen a Pinteresty spin by keeping the clutter away
Turn your kitchen into a photo-ready space with stylish organisers, charming crockery, and smart storage pieces for everyday use.
Our Picks
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ABJA Stylish Prime Wooden Rack for Kitchen Storage, Corner Shelf for Kitchen, Organizer Rack, 3 Tier Spice, Oil Stand, Tabletop Rack for Makeup, Office, Storage Multipurpose (Rustic Brown, 3 Tier)
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Brick Brown ® Premium CasaDuo Multipurpose Organizer Rack for Cosmetics Storage | Display Holder | Bathroom Dresser Countertop | Kitchen Organizer in Mahogany Finish (Self Assembly) (13X8.25X12.5 in)
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OXMIC 2-Tier Spice Rack, Countertop Kitchen Organiser, Kitchen organizer rack, Kitchen storage Rustic Wood and Metal, 40x20.2x41.5 cm
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Nestasia White Ceramic Bread-Shaped Serving Plates Set of 2 (6.6 inches Each) | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe Snack Plate - Perfect for Breakfast, Tea Time Snacks, Sandwiches, Starters, or Burgers
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Handmade & Handpainted Cute Pinierest-Inspired 3D Realistic Bow Ceramic Mug | Microwave Safe Coffee Mug | 200 ml Ceramic Tea Cup | Gifting Mug for Birthday & Special Occasions
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QSHI Studio Daisy Ceramic Mug | Handmade Cup | Gift to Best Friend | Aesthetic Cute Mug | Coffee Tea/Milk Mugs (Pink)
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JD FRESH 2-Tier 360° Rotating Spice Rack Organiser/Multifunctional Spice Rack/Table Top Storage Rack/Non-Slip Spice Holder Organizer for Kitchen/Living Room- (Black, Round)
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Kuber Industries Storage Rack | 2-Layer Rotating Vegetable Kitchen Rack | Round Multipurpose Storage Trolley with Wheels | Metal Fruit Storage Rack | Kitchen Cabinet Spice Rack | Black
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STORE 2508 18 Jar Rotating Spice Rack Carousel with Glass Jars Shaker Lids Labels Chalk Marker & Silicone Funnel – 360° Turntable Kitchen Organiser Stand Black
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PrimeWorld 1 Pc 2.6 LTR Glass Water Beverage Dispenser with Wooden Stand - Air Tight Lid Glass Pitcher for Detox Water - Mason Jar - Counter Table Top Juice Beer Dispenser for Home Restaurant Party
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Ellementry Transparent 6.8L Glass Water Iced Drink Dispenser Jar with Tap,Wooden Lid - Cold Beverage Dispenser for Beer, Detox Water, Soda, Lime Juice, Perfect Pitcher for Home, Parties & Events
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Celestick 3 LTR Water Dispenser with Tap Stand – Leak-Proof Glass Beverage Barrel with Wooden Cap, Drink Dispenser for Juice, Water, Beer, Wine, Office, Camping, Detox Drinks | 1 Pcs
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MBCARE Wine Rack Upside Down Hanging Wine Glass Holder | Wall Mounted Glass Organizer Stand | Hangers for Home, Bar, Hotel & café Cabinet -13x5x2.5-Inch, 2-Set - (Black)
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HOKIPO Bamboo Wine Glass Rack Counter Table Top Wooden Wine Bottle Storage Holder for Kitchen, Bar, Cabinets Holds 6 Glass (NEW-3829)
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Bhoomi Lifestyle Wine Glass Rack Under Cabinet, 6 Row Extreme Large Stemware Hanger, Metal Wine Goblet Holder, DIY Bar Glass Storage Rack for Bar Counter, Kitchen, Screws Included (Gold)
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We all save dreamy kitchen photos, hoping our homes will look just as neat, bright, and aesthetically pleasing someday. The good news is that getting a Pinterest-worthy kitchen does not always mean a complete renovation or expensive cabinetry. Small countertop additions, clever organisers, and pretty storage pieces can completely change the way your kitchen feels. From rotating organisers that save space to cute crockery that deserves a permanent spot on open shelves, the right details can make your kitchen look polished in minutes. Functional pieces can also look stylish today, which means your everyday essentials no longer need to stay hidden away inside cabinets. If your kitchen has been feeling cluttered, plain, or visually heavy lately, these easy countertop ideas can instantly make the space feel cleaner, lighter, and far more camera-ready.
Countertop organisers
Countertop organisers are one of the easiest ways to make your kitchen feel instantly cleaner and more put-together. Small shelves, metal racks, or tiered organisers help keep daily essentials neatly arranged without taking too much space. Use them for spices, oils, mugs, or coffee essentials to create a functional little station. Wooden and neutral-toned organisers work especially well if you want that soft Pinterest-inspired kitchen aesthetic. They also reduce visual clutter, making your countertop look intentional instead of crowded.
Cute crockery
Pretty crockery can completely change the mood of your kitchen, especially if you enjoy open shelving or glass cabinets. Pastel bowls, ceramic mugs, textured plates, and printed serving dishes instantly add charm to the space. Instead of hiding everything away, place a few matching pieces on countertops or floating shelves for a styled look. Mixing handmade ceramics with simple everyday plates also gives kitchens a warm and lived-in feel. Functional items can double up as décor very easily today.
Rotating organisers
Rotating organisers are small space heroes that make kitchens feel far more practical and organised. These turntables are perfect for storing sauces, condiments, spices, and skincare in pantry cabinets, or even tea and coffee essentials. Since they rotate smoothly, you can reach everything without pushing products around or creating a mess. Clear acrylic options keep things modern while wooden versions add warmth. They are especially useful for deep cabinets and awkward corners that usually become clutter-collecting zones over time.{{/usCountry}}
Rotating organisers are small space heroes that make kitchens feel far more practical and organised. These turntables are perfect for storing sauces, condiments, spices, and skincare in pantry cabinets, or even tea and coffee essentials. Since they rotate smoothly, you can reach everything without pushing products around or creating a mess. Clear acrylic options keep things modern while wooden versions add warmth. They are especially useful for deep cabinets and awkward corners that usually become clutter-collecting zones over time.{{/usCountry}}
Water dispenser jars{{/usCountry}}
Water dispenser jars{{/usCountry}}
Water dispenser jars instantly make kitchens and dining spaces look more polished and thoughtfully styled. Glass jars with wooden lids, textured surfaces, or metal stands add café-style charm while keeping water easily accessible throughout the day. Add lemon slices, mint, or cucumber for a refreshing infused water setup that also looks visually appealing. These jars work beautifully for gatherings, brunch tables, or simply making your everyday hydration routine feel a little more special and aesthetically pleasing.
Wine glass holders
Wine glass holders are one of those tiny additions that make kitchens feel far more premium without much effort. Under shelf holders save cabinet space while also displaying your stemware neatly and stylishly. They work especially well in compact kitchens where storage is limited. Metallic finishes add a modern touch while wooden holders create a softer and warmer feel. Even if you only use wine glasses occasionally, displaying them properly adds personality and gives your kitchen a more stylish appearance.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
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