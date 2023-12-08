Colour plays an integral role in a home; it moulds how one perceives their surroundings and how they feel in its presence, weaving together the design language of the residence. While engaging with a statement hue palette like earthy tones, a story can be built around it to form a captivating vignette where these shades can be introduced in regulated amounts to create depth and visual hierarchy.

Tips to design a space using unsaturated earthy colour combinations (Photo by Ahmed Amir on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Disha Bhavsar and Shivani Ajmera, Principal Designers and Co-Founders of Quirk Studio, shared, “A neutral, earthy colour palette can be selected for the shell of the home. This could be through a soft beige, warm grey, or a muted off-white. It will serve as the backdrop for the overlaying designs, allowing other earthy colours to make a striking yet complementary presence in the design scheme. One can incorporate bold colours in the form of focal elements that tie in with the overall milieu of the home. Hues such as terracotta and olive green can be utilised for accent furniture in the living space, providing vibrancy and liveliness within the home.”

The duo added, “Decorative elements such as beige and burnt orange cushions, motifs, rugs, and artwork in a similar colour scheme can conjure visual spellwork in the space. Textures and patterns can be introduced to add interest and depth to the design using organic materials like woven textiles, cane, wood, and linen. Touches of neutrality can be provided through cream sheer curtains, soft, warm-white lighting and small furniture in muted tones, while an accent wall or a trim detail of selective earthy tones can add visual interest without overwhelming the space. To dot the expanse with further distinctive details, terracotta planters and curated decor in ochre and mustard shades can be used to introduce character and exude a stated feel.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Alpana Gupta, Partner at Vijay Gupta Architects, talked about how to design a space using unsaturated earthy colour combinations and said, “Nature has inspired designers and artists for centuries. The organic design trend picks up and encourages us to use nature-related colours and textures in interior design. For instance, grey was a trendy colour for a while, so we incorporated it into our designs. These trends are now gradually moving to warmer earth tones, giving us undertones of grey, aka our unsaturated earth colours!”

She recommended using different natural elements as inspirations and practical additions to spaces for an earthy ambience. These can be categorised as -

1. Using Colours: The sandy beaches, faded whites, old earthen pots and stormy blues form the new earthy palette. The juxtaposition of deeper hues, such as raw sienna (our haldi colour) and peachy/dusky pink with these, adds a pop of colour.

2. Using Texture: Using tactile materials such as raw silk cushions in natural colour and nubby wool throws on sofas for furnishings and wall finishes creates a feeling of understated luxury. The rough textured lime-coated walls transport us back to when life was slower but much more meaningful. A mix of textured and extra soft materials can give the space a warm, cosy feel, making you want to curl up with a book or your friendly furry pet.

3. Natural Elements: Adding rocks, pebbles, shells, macramé wall hangings, and studio pottery as décor accents adds a further dimension to this style.

4. Shape and Form: A pencil line drawing or a selection of botanical prints on the wall add to the earthy organic forms. You can quickly DIY wrap a twine or sutli around a coloured glass bottle halfway and place an artistically shaped twig or two. Those rocks you collected from your last trip to the mountains, you can place them too. Add a lamp to the set-up and voila! You have your earth-inspired corner.

