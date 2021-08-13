To a Republic of reason: R Sukumar on India’s 75th Independence Day

On India’s 75th Independence Day, all of us should make three promises that will help us navigate the coming 25 years — to respect science; to cultivate and adopt a scientific temper; and to address all problems (irrespective of their nature) by going back to first principles. And the first principles of some of today’s hot-button issues can be found in the Indian Constitution — a document that has kept us going, against all odds, for three quarters of a century.

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day – that’s today; independent India will turn 75 years old next August 15 – it’s easy to focus on the negatives.

Science and the scientific temper will provide the answers.

Science and the scientific temper will provide the answers.

But once again, science and the scientific temper will provide the answers.

Happy Independence Day and may the science be with us.