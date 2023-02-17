TWINFLAMES, SOULMATES and 3D COMPANIONS: What you need to know

We engage in numerous relationships in our day-to-day life. Can we quantify them? Although it’s not an easy task, we can try to create some concepts around Twinflames, soulmates and 3d companions.

3D RELATIONSHIPS

3D relationships are the most abundant kind. They are our friends, our colleagues, our associates, our collaborators, our lovers and generally people we tend to have a good time with. They are sometimes joined at the hip, sometimes we meet them for an hour. But we always remember them with fond memories.

3D relationships can be made into a very productive and harmonious marriage. There is not much conflict with these people. We love to laugh with them, we love to see the good side of life with them. Yes, there can be a sense of avoiding deeper truths and uglies that life throws at you, but these relationships bring great joy. Allies they are, our 3D companions and they make life pleasurable and pleasant.

Ever had that uncle and aunt, not madly in love, but making their marriage work even after 25 years just because of mutual respect and compromise. They may even go for holidays together, may even date other people, may or may not be really bonded. The bond is strong, yes it surely is, but the soulmate connection is much, much, much deeper.

If you're lucky, you might come across one of your soulmates in this life. In esoteric parlance, there are 11 of them! And only one Twinflame, but that's for later. Your soulmate may or may not be a fellow seeker, but he or she will journey with you through the samsara’s seas. They can be in conflict with your inherent ideas. There may be much strife and competitiveness. Soulmates are here to provoke us to love better and open up to the miracle of love and life. This is no small task and sometimes interactions with them can be painful, violent or tempestuous. There is massive attraction, kinda like opposites attract!

I know how curious you people are to discover if X or Y is your Twinflame or soulmate and you keep checking for pointers, but listen carefully. What I say may disappoint you, but keep an open mind!

There are no ways to identify any pointers of the Twinflame experience- nope, there isn't. How can there be any pointers? The twinflame relationship transcends all of time and space and dimensionality! Then how can it be governed by a natal chart? How can there be any signifiers? The twinflame relationship therefore is as mysterious as ever! No natal chart there my love.

SOULMATES

The task of the soulmate is to open up your heart in ways you did not know it could open. Sometimes this happens by our heart breaking, but remember, that through the cracks can light pass through.

Soulmates are like rivers flowing through our lives, we can never capture the river and hold it there. We have to let it go. Soulmates are deep and ancient connections, but they may or may not stay with us forever. Even if we meet them in the flesh, we can still divorce from them. They will always be there in our psyches, because we can never ever forget a soulmate, but we can break away from them. It will hurt, it will hurt, but we will see it happen for the best.

Soulmates help us transmute human love to the divine. It gives us a look into something primal, raw and diabolical. If you have had a soulmate relationship, you know exactly what I mean!

Most people who think they have met their Twinflames, have in fact met their soulmates, but this fact eludes them. That is why you hear that my Twinflame and I broke up, but I can never forget him...blah, blah...No babe, if he was your twinflame, he can never ever stay away from you once you have met.

Even if you are married or he is. He or she will make it a point to be your friend or associate in some way and when you interact, you will know in some way that you have come home. No wonder how spiritually thick you are. Once you are touched by your Twinflame, your auric field responds. Your aura tangles with theirs, even if it crosses vast seas of time and space. It was forever entangled, but now awareness seeps in and after all the Universe is consciousness observing itself. So, think and think hard and put the pieces together!

Connecting with your twin is bound to make you more sattvik or spiritual. This is bound to make you question every single thing about the life you live. If it does not, it is not a twinflame relationship! Identification will give you an edge on things.

Your Twinflame interaction will always be healthy, for it can never be unhealthy as this is the great union with the self, but with soulmates we tend to develop co-dependent relationships! That is again how we learn to rise in love...it is all about rising in love, never falling...

TWINFLAMES

The Twinflame connection is unlike any other. I have said that it feels like coming home. What do I mean by that?

Time does not exist; you understand that you are never truly separated from your twinflame. It is that one soul which splits itself to create this manvantara or this Universe, then how can there be any division in the soul essence? It is one and the same. It is the same soul, so once you see this same soul in 3D, you can never ever stay away. Sometimes, it can be that one twin is married and then it can be very painful, because that marriage cannot last once you have seen even the shadow of your twinflame.

And remember that with your twinflame, you will just be able to be yourself. There is no competition, there is no strife, even in disagreements, there is a certain camaraderie. The most interesting thing about Twinflames, is that inherently they will believe in the same things. Same philosophy. Same ideology. They will subscribe to the same concepts. Of course, there will be differences, but at the very core, soul level, their energy signature will never divert from the other. They will believe in the same God so to say, whether it is Kali, Jesus or the Internet. If this is not the case, then once the twins meet, the one with lower vibration will rise to higher vibes and this has always been the case in my research.

You can hear his breathing in the rumblings of the sea! That is how poetic the moment is!

The article has been authored by Tina Mukerji, a soul guide working with Astrology, Tarot, Psychism, Yoga, Tantra, Breathwork and Mantras. She works to discover the inherent archetypes, by studying astrological charts.

