Wall shelves: 5 interesting options to amp up surroundings

A cost-effective way to spruce up any space is by getting wall shelves installed. They are a smart and creative way of adorning your walls. You can display your cherished possessions, interesting artefacts, indoor plants and more to amp up the look of your surrounding area. You can also get mirrors installed in the shelves to further enhance the look of it. It helps the person give a personal touch to a space and channelise one’s artistic side.

Wall shelves are an interesting way to spruce up the vibe of any space. (Pexels)

One can also have floating wall shelves installed in the kitchen and bathrooms to keep items of utility there. Another plus about introducing wall shelves to your abode is that you can change their location from time to time. This will keep things fun and interesting for you.Like the idea of wall shelves? Then our picks below will help you select. They all look stunning and do a good job in elevating the look of any space.Furniture Cafe Wooden Wall ShelvesThis wooden wall shelf has a distinct style and design. It looks visually appealing and is designed to amp up the vibe of any space in a jiffy. It has a sturdy build and comes in brown finish. You can keep family photographs, plants, interesting showpieces and even artefacts in the shelves. The zig-zag design of the wall shelf will catch the attention of every onlooker.

Furniture Cafe® Wooden Wall Shelves for Living RoomThis floating wall shelf is made from engineered wood and available in stunning brown colour. You can come up with varying ideas to best make use of this wall shelf. Be it artefacts that you collected while travelling or showpieces, this home decor item in Teak natural colour will make for one fine addition to your space. It is scratch-resistant and easy to clean as well.

Extend Crafts Wooden Wall Mount Floating Rack ShelvesLooking for ideas to do a wall in your living space or bedroom? Well, a cost-effective solution would be to install a wall shelf and adorn it with interesting things like photo frames, showpieces, artefacts, plants etc. You can always experiment in terms of design and style of the wall shelf. This particular wall shelf looks instantly attractive. It is functional too and can accommodate a lot of things.

Amazon Brand – Umi Hexagonal Shape Wooden Floating Wall ShelvesMade from engineered wood, this set of six hexagonal-shaped floating wall shelves in white and sky blue colour options are a definite must have. They look darn attractive and are designed to spruce up any space in a jiffy. The upkeep of the shelves won't be a hassle, all you would need is a clean cloth to wipe off the dust. Sturdy and lightweight, at this price point, this home decor item is indeed a good investment.

Royal Store Wooden Interlock Wall Mount Wall Shelf for Living RoomIf your taste is minimalistic and elegant, then this wall shelf will make for a great option to introduce to your living area or your drawing room. It is made from engineered wood and comes in multiple colour options. The design of this wall shelf is unique and one can always experiment when it comes to keeping artefacts or other decor items. Grab this home decor item right away.

