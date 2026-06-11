Want prettier windows? 5 ideas to make your home feel brighter and bigger

Windows exist in the background and are mostly given a functional treatment. You may focus on the view they provide, how much direct sunlight they bring in, or whether they allow cross ventilation or not. While all these are important and necessary for a comfortable, well-lit home, windows can also be treated as strong design elements.ALSO READ: Want your home to feel like a warm hug? 6 decor tips to make it cosy

Choose window designs that complement your interiors!(Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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When you style them well, they can enhance the mood of a space and make it feel brighter and more open. If you are not paying attention to your windows, you are missing out on a lot! You may focus on everything, from flooring, ceiling, to the tiniest details like shelves and lighting, but when you beautify the windows, you set your home apart from the rest, making them a real conversation starter.

We reached out to an expert who walked us through the beautification potential of windows. Arth Kumar, founder of Shreem Interior Designs, shared with HT Lifestyle some aesthetic decor and design ideas that can help windows turn into stylish anchor points in your room.

As per Arth, windows have a great transformative decor quality that can help elevate the look and feel of a room.

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{{^usCountry}} "Windows let in sunlight, make our homes feel brighter and connect us to the outside world. They make our homes warmer and more welcoming. They are a vital design element as windows dictate the atmosphere of a room and seamlessly tie together your walls, floors and furniture," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Windows let in sunlight, make our homes feel brighter and connect us to the outside world. They make our homes warmer and more welcoming. They are a vital design element as windows dictate the atmosphere of a room and seamlessly tie together your walls, floors and furniture," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If you want to install pretty windows and don't know where to start, Arth shared a basic guide for all the different types: 1. Choose architecturally striking designs: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you want to install pretty windows and don't know where to start, Arth shared a basic guide for all the different types: 1. Choose architecturally striking designs: {{/usCountry}}

From left to right, arched window, slimline window, and bay window. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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The right window design increases natural light, improves air circulation and defines your home's architectural style.

Arched windows:

Visually striking frames that draw the eyes upward.

They look best in garden-facing dining rooms or bedrooms with balconies to blend indoors with outdoors.

Slimline windows:

Ultra-thin frames that maximise natural light.

Use these for unobstructed, panoramic views.

If a slimline window is installed anywhere in the house, it will give the space a much more modern look and will make the space look wider as well.

Bay windows:

Architectural projections that extend outward.

They are perfect for creating cosy reading nooks, bright breakfast areas, or dedicated shelving for indoor plants.

2. Windows with glass textures

From left to right, tinted, fluted and clear glasses for the window. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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Window glass is no longer just transparent; it is a canvas for style, privacy, and light manipulation.

Tinted glass:

Reduces the harshness of the sunlight but still gives natural light through it, its specially recommended for summers.

For instance, if you have a black profile, then a black-tinted glass will equally match the look and will also protect you from harsh sunlight entering your house.

Frosted or fluted glass:

Provides excellent privacy for bathrooms or entryways.

Let the translucent light enter the place. This is especially recommended for places like bathrooms and kitchens. If you want a big window in your bathroom and still want privacy, then this is one of the best options to opt for.

Sleek clear glass:

Offers a clean, modern edge that keeps the focus entirely on the outdoor scenery.

Clear glass is always recommended if you have a spectacular view.

3. Make it pop with custom trim

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Add colourful trims. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Just like pairing the right accessories with an outfit, window trim takes a window from looking good to truly stunning.

Colour coordination:

Coordinate the colour of your window trim with other finishes in the room, such as black, white, and matt gold.

Focal points:

Frame your windows in a contrasting paint colour to instantly draw attention and mimic fine artwork.

4. Layer shades, drapes, and curtains

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Layer texture to amplify the cosiness of the space around the window. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Window coverings are the ultimate finishing touch that every room needs for light control and insulation.

Layering textures:

Combine fabric curtains with structured blinds or roller shades to add depth, dimension, and versatility.

Elongating rooms:

Hang your curtains on a track directly coming from the ceiling and wide beyond the window frame to make your ceilings feel taller, and your windows look larger.

If your curtains are hung directly from the ceiling and the width when opened goes on the side, it makes your window look much more appealing.

5. Create comfy and cosy perch

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Windows make great cosy nooks! (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Maximise comfort:

Build a custom bench with plush cushions and throw pillows directly beneath a bay or picture window.

You can incorporate a daybed by the window, along with floating shelves, to get easy access to books and other stuff you may need while lounging

Smart storage:

Incorporate built-in storage or hidden drawers underneath the seating area to tuck away blankets, cushions or clutter and make it more functional.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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