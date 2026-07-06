Want your home to look aesthetic? Avoid these 8 styling mistakes that create visual clutter

A well-organised, aesthetic home is every homeowner's dream. The vision of a space that feels coordinated, follows a distinct style and makes you want to pat yourself on the back the moment you step in, thinking, ‘I can’t believe I pulled this off.' It also earns its fair share of gasps from guests, who gush over the interiors and ask for tips.



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Know how to intentionally curate your interiors. First it begins by understanding what to avoid. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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But the road to an aesthetic home has many challenges. You may sigh that a compact home limits its design potential, but that may not always be the real problem. The real game changer is how you decorate. Let's see what an expert has to say about interior styling mistakes. Yashasvi Mehta, architect and founder of YMA, told us that it is actually the styling error that makes your homes look cluttered, and in turn visually small too.

What is the incorrect luxury styling mindset homeowners may have?

You may see homes filled to the brim with knick-knacks, decor, furniture, accessories and whatnot; this is exactly what the architect warned against. Irrespective of the value of the pieces, Yashasvi insisted that it is the breathability of the space that makes interiors look curated, not cramped.

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{{^usCountry}} “One of the biggest reasons homes begin to look visually heavy or cluttered is not because of limited space, but due to styling choices that disrupt harmony within the interiors,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of the biggest reasons homes begin to look visually heavy or cluttered is not because of limited space, but due to styling choices that disrupt harmony within the interiors,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Abundance is not luxury. The expert drew attention to a few keywords which are actively shaping what is considered luxury in contemporary times: simplicity, functionality, and intentional design.

Despite space constraints, the key is to style the home well in a way that feels sophisticated and organised.

“Luxury interiors are created through thoughtful planning, clean layouts, cohesive palettes, and intentional styling. Modern luxury today is increasingly moving toward understated elegance rather than overdesign,” the architect added, implying how important the planning stage is. It rules out adding decor or design elements as an afterthought.

Styling mistakes you should avoid

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There are a few parameters through which your home can become aesthetic, and it does not mean staying on top of the latest Pinterest trends or knowing what the Pantone Colour of the Year is. The basic rules are simple, and it all begins with what you definitely need to avoid.

Architect Yashasvi outlined a few common styling mistakes, why they do not work, and what homeowners can do instead in this brief guide:

1. Overcrowding the space with furniture

Avoid bulky furniture. See how the interiors with sofa set spaced apart exude a sense of better aesthetics.

Common mistake is trying to fit too much furniture into one room. Oversized sofas, excessive chairs, bulky coffee tables, or too many accent pieces can quickly make a space feel cramped and visually heavy.

Instead of filling every corner, focus on selecting furniture that suits the scale of the room. Leaving enough breathing space between pieces creates better movement and makes the interiors feel more open and refined.

A balanced room almost always feels more luxurious than an overcrowded one.

2. Using too many colours and patterns

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Avoid picking different prints and patterns for the same interiors, they end up clashing and creatin visual fatigue. Stick to simple, neutral patterns.

Colours and prints add personality to a home, but excessive mixing of patterns, textures, and shades creates visual chaos.

A cohesive colour palette helps create a calmer and more sophisticated environment.

Neutral bases paired with a few accent tones usually work best for maintaining visual consistency throughout the home.

Patterned wallpapers, rugs, or cushions should be balanced with solid surfaces to avoid overwhelming the space.

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3. Poor lighting choices

Bright lighting makes the space look stark and flat.

Harsh white lights or uneven illumination can make interiors appear flat and cluttered.

Layering different light sources such as pendant lights, wall sconces, floor lamps, and concealed LED lighting can also help define spaces more effectively.

Well-lit interiors naturally appear cleaner, larger, and more elegant.

4. Excessive decorative accessories

Styling every shelf, table, and wall with decorative pieces can often make a home feel crowded rather than curated.

Instead of displaying too many accessories at once, focus on fewer statement pieces that stand out.

Minimal styling allows each element to breathe and creates a more polished overall look. Luxury interiors are defined by restraint rather than excess.

5. Ignoring smart storage solutions

Everyday items such as chargers, cables and miscellaneous objects on open shelves can make a space look untidy.

Smart storage solutions help maintain visual cleanliness without compromising on design.

Closed cabinetry, concealed organisers, multifunctional furniture and customised storage units can keep the home organised.

A clutter-free space automatically feels more premium, polished and thoughtfully designed.

6. Choosing incorrect curtain lengths

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Full-height curtains make the space look better.

Short curtains can visually reduce ceiling height and make interiors feel incomplete.

Full-height curtains installed from ceiling level instantly create a taller, grander, and more elegant effect. Floor-to-ceiling drapes also add softness and continuity, making spaces appear more luxurious.

7. Overdesigned ceilings

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Choose simple ceiling designs instead of over-the-top ones.

Incorrect to assume elaborate false ceilings create luxury; excess detailing may add visual noise.

Minimal ceiling designs with clean lines, subtle grooves, and concealed lighting create a far more sophisticated result. Simplicity allows the space to feel larger and more breathable.

8. Lack of visual balance

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Focus on the placement of the furniture as well. Even it out, instead of cluttering everything in one place.