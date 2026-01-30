Step inside Ashnoor Kaur’s aesthetic home with sunset view balcony, chic interiors, ‘luxurious’ vanity

The home has a modern yet cosy vibe. As one walks into Ashnoor’s house, they are welcomed by a small hallway featuring a mirror and an aesthetic wall, perfect for a quick mirror selfie. This leads into a spacious living area, with walls decorated with paintings, including one of the Golden Temple. The living area is designed with soft neutral tones, plush seating and statement lighting that adds a luxurious touch.

Television actor Ashnoor Kaur recently opened the doors to her beautiful home as filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan paid her a visit for her vlog. What followed was an intimate and aesthetically pleasing house tour that exuded elegance and warmth.

The space also features a small bar built next to the sofa seating, even though the family does not drink. The dining area, with its chic velvet-upholstered chairs, marble table and artistic wall accents, is ideal for both everyday meals and hosting guests.

Balcony with stunning views One of the highlights of Ashnoor’s home is her long, running balcony. Spacious and airy, the balcony offers stunning views and is clearly a space close to her heart. During the tour, Ashnoor revealed that she enjoys a perfect sunset view from here, making it an ideal spot to unwind after a long day. With ample space to sit, walk and soak in the view, the balcony is also a favourite spot for her pet dog.

The bedroom continues the same theme, keeping the décor minimal and classy. It features soft lighting, warm wooden flooring and a small swing near the balcony. The actor revealed that while the rest of the rooms have televisions, her bedroom has a bookshelf, as she enjoys reading. The serene vibe of the space makes it a perfect personal retreat.