Want your home to smell like a luxury resort? 5 fragrance tips to make every room feel calming

When you step into a resort, the fragrance wafting through the air can create an immediate sense of calm. It feels soothing and luxurious, setting the mood for a relaxing stay. A pleasant scent can be as much a part of the experience as the beautiful interiors. So, how can you recreate that atmosphere at home?ALSO READ: Minimalist or maximalist? 7 ways to balance both decor styles at home

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With the right fragrances and a few intentional tweaks, you can make your home feel luxurious and welcoming.

We asked an expert how to create a resort-like fragrance at home. Kiran V. Ranga, Managing Director of IRIS Home Fragrances, shared with HT Lifestyle how to make your home appeal to both the eyes and the sense of smell.

She talked about the essence of fragrance: “A beautifully designed home appeals to the eyes, but it is often fragrance that defines how a space truly feels. Scent has a powerful connection to memory and emotion, making it one of the most effective ways to influence the mood of an interior. The right fragrance can make a room feel brighter, calmer, more luxurious, or even transport you to a favourite holiday destination.”

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Scented candles create a soothing ambience.

{{^usCountry}} Ranga explained that homeowners can spruce up their homes and create memorable experiences for guests by using the signature fragrances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranga explained that homeowners can spruce up their homes and create memorable experiences for guests by using the signature fragrances. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's the expert's guide:

1. Give home an identity, not just a fragrance

Choose a signature fragrance family that reflects the mood you want your home to evoke.

Try fresh, nature-inspired notes such as lemongrass, bergamot, bamboo, or soft jasmine to create a clean, calming ambience.

Keep fragrances across rooms within the same family to create a consistent, welcoming atmosphere.

A distinctive scent can make your home memorable, much like the signature fragrance of a luxury resort.

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2. Let every room have its own fragrance personality

Each room deserves a fragrance that complements its purpose. Choose fragrances that complement the purpose of each room.

Fragrance based on room:

In kitchens and home offices , fresh citrus or lemongrass-based fragrances help create an energising and refreshing atmosphere.

, fresh citrus or lemongrass-based fragrances help create an energising and refreshing atmosphere. For living rooms , elegant fragrances such as lavender or ocean breeze create a warm and welcoming ambience.

, elegant fragrances such as lavender or ocean breeze create a warm and welcoming ambience. Bedrooms are best suited to calming fragrances like lavender or sandalwood, which help you relax and unwind.

are best suited to calming fragrances like lavender or sandalwood, which help you relax and unwind. In washrooms, refreshing options such as Musk or Romance instantly evoke a clean, spa-like environment.

Fragrance format:

Reed diffusers are ideal for living spaces where continuous fragrance is desired.

Scented candles create a soothing atmosphere in bedrooms.

Room sprays offer an instant refresh in bathrooms and guest areas.

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3. Focus on subtlety, not strength

Luxury hotels and resorts never rely on overpowering fragrances. Instead, they create an elegant ambience through gentle, continuous scenting.

When it comes to home fragrance, less is often more.

Position reed diffusers near entrances or areas with natural airflow so the fragrance disperses evenly throughout the room without becoming overwhelming.

Subtle fragrance creates a far more refined and memorable experience than one that dominates the space.

4. Refresh your fragrances with the seasons

During warmer months, choose crisp citrus, marine, or green notes for a light, refreshing atmosphere.

In cooler months, switch to woody, amber, or vanilla fragrances to create a sense of warmth and comfort.

Change fragrances with the seasons to keep your home feeling fresh and welcoming.

Rotating fragrances seasonally keeps your interiors feeling fresh, inviting, and in tune with nature.

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5. Make fragrance part of your daily ritual

Make fragrance part of your everyday routine rather than saving it for special occasions.

Light a scented candle while reading or use essential oils during meditation to create a relaxing atmosphere.

A pleasantly scented home can feel welcoming after a long day, adding a sense of comfort to everyday moments.

The expert's parting advice is that fragrance creates a sense of warmth, comfort, and familiarity, giving your home a distinct personality through a unique scent.