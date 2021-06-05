Watch out for those hands: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

2) Ten straight lines. (Not 11. Think about it.)

1) The next straight line will happen at 7:05:27.27 pm — ie, 5 minutes and slightly more than 27 seconds past 7pm.

A little thought will tell you that the next straight line is at some point past 7 pm. What angle do the hands form at 7 pm? That has to change to 180 degrees.

Hint: One way to answer this is to consider the different angular speeds at which the hands move. The hour hand does one full rotation, 360 degrees, in 12 hours, or 30 degrees / hour. The minute hand does 360 degrees in one hour, or 360 degrees / hour. So we know how fast the angle between them is changing.

(Note: I don’t mean the shorter straight line formed when the hands coincide, like at noon).

2) Between 6 pm and 6 am, but not including either, how many such straight-line moments will there be?

1) When is the next moment that the hands point in opposite directions like this, forming a straight line?

Now this is a rare, but certainly not unique, occurrence. Thus the questions:

Go for it!

Scroll down for the answers.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers:

1) The next straight line will happen at 7:05:27.27 pm — ie, 5 minutes and slightly more than 27 seconds past 7pm.

2) Ten straight lines. (Not 11. Think about it.)