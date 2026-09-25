What makes a house right for you? Things to consider before choosing a new home

Choosing a home is one of the most important decisions a family makes; it is about finding a space that fits the way you want to live. The brochure may tell you about the size, specifications and amenities, but buyers should also ask a simpler question: How will this home make me feel every day? Is there enough natural light and fresh air? Does the layout give you both togetherness and privacy? Is the neighbourhood well connected, and does the surrounding environment add to your quality of life? And many, many more things.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amar Sarin, managing director and CEO of TARC Limited, shared factors you should consider before purchasing a home.

Connectivity

According to Amar Sarin, a good location should give families easier access to work, schools, healthcare, leisure and the city's key destinations, because time is one of the greatest luxuries today.

A good location should give families easier access to work, schools, healthcare, and leisure.

Functionality

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{{^usCountry}} Amar highlighted that a well-planned home should give each member of the family enough room to work, rest, spend time together and have privacy, without creating dead spaces or compromising movement. The living environment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amar highlighted that a well-planned home should give each member of the family enough room to work, rest, spend time together and have privacy, without creating dead spaces or compromising movement. The living environment {{/usCountry}}

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You should consider places that offer natural light. “Natural light should reach the spaces you actually use, ventilation should be meaningful rather than simply having a window on the floor plan, and greenery should be an integral part of the experience rather than merely decoration around the building,” said Amar.

Amenities

Amenities are essential when looking for a house. It should add some meaning to everyday life. Fitness through the gym, jogging and cycling tracks; wellness through yoga, meditation, spa and recovery spaces; recreation through indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and children's play areas; and social experiences through the all-day diner, sports bar and exclusive theatre. Even quieter spaces such as the Zen Garden and observatory deck make amenities relevant to different ages, interests and rhythms of life.

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Amenities are essential when looking for a house.

Longevity

“Buyers should look for construction quality, thoughtful design, credible development, sustainability and a location that can remain relevant as their family grows and their priorities change,” said Amar. The smartest purchase is therefore not simply the largest home one can afford, but a home where every square foot, every shared space and every aspect of the surrounding environment contributes to a better quality of life.

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We believe a well-designed home should create space not only for living, but also for the mind. This is reflected in the four-sided open residences with natural light and ventilation, the experiential, nature-integrated approach, and the large-format residences, designed to offer generous spaces, comfort and a refined living experience. Ultimately, the right home is one that offers comfort today while continuing to feel right as life evolves.