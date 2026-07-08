Where does Sonam Wangchuk live? See his ecological Ladakhi tribal house made with mud

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk once gave a peek inside his home in Ladakh. Three years ago, a YouTuber, Amita Chhorgia Negi, who goes by Tribal Girl on social media, shared a home tour video of Wangchuk's home on her channel.

A look inside climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's ecological home.

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Sonam Wangchuk is an Indian engineer, innovator, and education reformer who is also the founding director of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh. In the video, he revealed what a traditional Ladakhi tribal home – that perfectly blends thousands of years of traditional architectural wisdom with modern science and comfort – can look like.

A Ladakhi tribal house

In the video, Sonam Wangchuk demonstrates how rammed earth walls and passive solar heating create high-efficiency living spaces without the need for artificial fuel. During the discussion, he also highlights the importance of eco-friendly sanitation, featuring waterless composting toilets that transform waste into agricultural fertiliser.

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{{^usCountry}} The construction and philosophy of the house blend traditional materials with modern interiors and a hybrid approach. The house is constructed using mud, a method used for centuries in regions such as Ladakh, Kinnaur, and Tibet. There are wooden beams in the ceiling and large windows that let in ample natural light. Innovative and ecological decor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The construction and philosophy of the house blend traditional materials with modern interiors and a hybrid approach. The house is constructed using mud, a method used for centuries in regions such as Ladakh, Kinnaur, and Tibet. There are wooden beams in the ceiling and large windows that let in ample natural light. Innovative and ecological decor {{/usCountry}}

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The mud walls stay cool in the summer. However, to keep warm, instead of lighting a bukhari indoors, Wangchuk's home uses a solar heating system. The exterior is entirely made of large wood-framed windows, covering a completely black wall that makes up the interior of the house. It is made of water bottles that absorb the winter sun's heat to keep the house warm at night, with a temperature of 18 to 20 degrees Celsius.

While the exterior and walls follow ancient methods, the interior is designed for modern living, featuring modern sofas, vintage furniture, a modular kitchen, traditional low seating for dining, and bedrooms with attached bathrooms.

The modern bathrooms waste five to ten litres of water every day when we flush. Therefore, keeping the decor element of a modern toilet, the washrooms in Wangchuk's home use an ecological ‘urine separated toilet’. Instead of water, users flush with sawdust or mud, which prevents odours. The waste is collected in buckets and stored to decompose into organic manure.

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Meanwhile, the kitchen layout is designed to maintain the traditional spirit of communal living, allowing everyone to sit, cook, and eat together in the same space. Lastly, the property also includes an apple orchard (high-density plantation) and a greenhouse.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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