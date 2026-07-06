Step inside Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar's stunning Boston home, featuring a massive lawn and contemporary interiors
Here’s a sneak peek into Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar’s beautiful home in Boston, where modern design meets expansive green spaces.
Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar is the daughter of the House of Mewar, the former royal house in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Padmaja welcomed Houseworthy inside her Boston home on June 28, 2026,—a century-old house thoughtfully designed to honour the past while embracing modern family life. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning home in a foreign land.
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Inside Padmaja Kumari Parmar’s home
The house is welcomed through a massive door that opens into a staircase hallway, which leads to a contemporary living room. The room features subtle seating space decked with colourful cushions and throws. A well-decorated table and a piano setup in the living room make the space warm and inviting. Padmaja believed in maintaining the culture and heritage, which is well-reflected in the household. The foyer space features a massive artwork and a wedding picture of the princess for a personalised feel. Most of the space in the house is inspired by art rooted in Indian culture.
Into the dining and bedroom spaces
The dining space of the house is very different from other parts of the house. The blue walls decked with a massive art work on the wall exudes a different vibe. The space features a massive wooden dining table decked with flowers, candles, and some of the most beautiful cutlery. A minimalist approach is considered while designing the bedrooms. From classic queen size beds to a cosy seating space, fire place, and lamps add to the decor of the space. The bedroom also delights with a massive bathroom that looks straight out of a luxury palace. It features a massive bathtub against a shimmering wall. The majority of the bathroom is kept white, bright, and sparkling.
Entertainment and lawn area
Padmaja Kumari’s house also features a covered outdoor seating area, which opens into a massive garden space. It doubles as an entertainment space for family and friends. Despite a different and new area, it seamlessly flows with the other spaces of the house. A cosy fireplace is also added to make the space warm and inviting.
Who is Padmaja Kumari Parmar?
Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar is the daughter of the House of Mewar, the former royal house in Udaipur, Rajasthan. She traces her family's lineage back 1,500 years to the House of Mewar, one of the world's oldest living royal dynasties, while dedicating her work to preserving its cultural legacy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More