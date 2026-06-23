Inside Dia Mirza's stunning eco-friendly house she bought when she was just 20: ‘First home a woman in my family owned’

Describing the space as her refuge and sanctuary away from the noise of the city, Dia Mirza confessed that this is the first home any woman in her family has ever owned. She purchased it when she was 20, using the earnings from her second film, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. Let's take a look inside:

Warm wooden elements and all things green take over her eco-friendly home. The tranquil space in the midst of an urban jungle gets elevated by modern, stunning artworks collected by her over the years.

Celebrity home tour videos give a sneak peek into the lives of your favourite stars, revealing homes that are as lavish as their lifestyles. However, Dia Mirza's home is a visual treat for every nature and art lover. Farah Khan recently visited the actor to take a tour of her home and posted the video on YouTube on June 22.

A sanctuary in the city Warm, inviting and peaceful, every room in Dia Mirza's house has a window garden filled with lush green plants, bringing the outdoors in. Sunshine seeps into her home through oversized glass windows, enhanced by beautiful potted plants. The actor revealed that while she has a separate maternal home, this residence is her ‘maika’ (maternal home), where her mother currently lives.

Dia Mirza's decor style strays far away from minimalism; however, it beautifully layers textures to create an abode that speaks of design elegance and the subtle art of making maximalism work. As one enters the home, they are welcomed into a tiny lobby which opens into the living room and the dining area. The space follows an open floor plan, with its high ceilings, large windows offering views of the garden outside, and a textured wall, creating a gorgeous space.

The living room is decorated with stunning artworks, modern and vintage lamp fixtures, a wall dedicated to her library, a cosy seating area overlooking the gardens, vintage furniture, plush rugs, and a teak dining table. The dining area is another cosy nook, transformed by Dia by placing it near another large window and using the corner to have an L-shaped bench for guests to relax.

The highlight of the home has to be Dia's London-style kitchen and the photo wall. The house has a lobby, which the actor uses to hang photos documenting her journey – from childhood to now. They feature pictures from her childhood and of her biological father, Frank, who was a German artist and architect. She confessed that she keeps these photos because she never wants to forget where she comes from.

On the work front Dia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Ikka. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films, Ikka revolves around a high-stakes legal battle in which the lines between justice, morality and personal loyalty become increasingly blurred.

Apart from Dia, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in key roles. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 10 July.