Why is Google Doodle celebrating pizza today? Read all about it here

Google Doodle is celebrating one of the most popular Italian dishes, loved all around the world - pizza - with an interactive and animated doodle game. According to Google, on this day in 2007, the culinary Art of Neapolitan 'Pizzaiuolo' was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. To celebrate the day, Google released a fun game for its users.

The puzzle features some of the most beloved pizza toppings from all over the world. The challenge in the game is to cut slices based on the type of pizza ordered. However, keep in mind the requested toppings and number of slices while cutting the pizza. The more accurate the order, the more stars a user can earn, Google said. One can play the game by clicking on the Google logo on their home page, and it will take them to the interactive puzzle.

What Is The Art of Neapolitan 'Pizzaiuolo'?

The Art of Neapolitan 'Pizzaiuolo' originates in Naples, the capital of the Campania Region. It is a culinary practise comprising of four different phases relating to the preparation of the dough and its baking in a wood-fired oven, involving a rotatory movement by the baker.

Moreover, Naples is widely credited as the birthplace of pizza in the late 1700s. Today, an estimated five billion pizzas (350 slices per second in the US alone) are consumed internationally each year, Google said.

Toppings In The Google Doodle

Some of the pizza options provided by Google in the game are Pepperoni Pizza (Cheese, Pepperoni), White Pizza (Cheese, White Sauce, Mushrooms, Broccoli), Calabrese Pizza (Cheese, Calabrese, Onion Rings, Whole Black Olives), Margherita Pizza (Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil), Mozzarella Pizza (Cheese, Oregano, Whole Green Olives), Hawaiian Pizza (Cheese, Ham, Pineapple), Magyaros Pizza (Cheese, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Chili Pepper), Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza (Cheese, Teriyaki Chicken, Seaweed, Mayonnaise), Tom Yum Pizza (Cheese, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Chili Peppers, Lime Leaves), Paneer Tikka Pizza (Paneer, Capsicum, Onion, Paprika) and Dessert Pizza (Endless Possibilities). Which is your favourite topping?

