Recipe: Give your weekend a healthy and delicious twist with Palak Naanza Bread

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic having taking over India once again, people are once again forced indoors given the many curfews and lockdowns in place, and nobody wishes to venture out unless absolutely essential. It is also extremely important to ensure that one eats healthy and home made meals to avoid any possible risk of infection. And spinach with its iron rich properties is a perfect source of nutrients making it a perfect ingredient to add to your recipes. If you are craving pizza but don't wish to risk your health, or spend your money, this quick, easy, healthy and protein packed Palak Naanza Bread recipe, that has spinach, paneer, veggies and spices, will surely satiate all your cravings:

For making the palak naanza bread or palak naan bread

Ingredients:

Refined flour (maida) 2 cups

Baking soda ½ tsp

Sugar 1/4th tsp

Salt 1/4th tsp

Dahi 1/4th cup

Spinach puree 1/3rd cup

Water as required

Method:

In a mixing bowl, add refined flour, salt, sugar and baking soda, mix it and further add, curd and spinach puree, mix and combine well.

Now gradually add water as required, to make soft and stretchy dough. Knead well for 10-12 minutes at least or until the dough is smooth and not sticky anymore.

Cover with a damp cloth and rest it for at least 30 minutes. By the time you can make other components of the naanza.

After the rest, divide in equal size dough balls.

Coat the dough balls with dry flour and start shaping the naan with your fingers and further with rolling pin.

Roll in a thick size chapati and further stretch it from one side to shape like a naan.

Spread a small spoonful of garlic butter evenly over the naan and place it over the non-stick baking pan, which is provided along with the microwave.

Half cook the naan on grill and convection mode at 200℃ for 7 minutes. Half cook all the naan in similar way and keep it aside for making the naanza.

Desi masala pizza sauce

Ingredients:

Oil 1 tbsp

Garlic 1 tbsp (chopped)

Ginger 1 inch (chopped)

Green chillies 2-3 nos. (chopped)

Coriander stems 1 tbsp (chopped)

Onions ½ cup (chopped)

Powdered spices:

Red chilli powder 1 tbsp

Coriander powder 1 tbsp

Jeera powder 1 tsp

Garam masala 1 tsp

Tomato puree 3 cups

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander 2 tbsp (chopped)

Method:

Set a sauce pan on low heat, add oil, garlic, ginger, green chillies and coriander stems, sauté for 1-2 minutes

Add chopped onions and cook on medium flame until light golden brown in colour.

Now lower the flame, add the powdered spices, and stir quickly, further add tomato puree and salt to taste, bring to a simmer, cover and cook for 10-12 minutes, finish with fresh coriander, desi masala pizza sauce is ready, keep aside to be used later in naanza.

For butter garlic

Ingredients:

Garlic ½ cup (chopped)

Fresh coriander 4 tbsp

Green chillies 2-3 nos. (chopped)

Butter 50 gm

Method:

In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well, keep aside at room temperature, until used in naanza.

For garlic dip

Ingredients:

Thick curd 1 cup

Mayonnaise ½ cup

Fresh coriander 1/4th cup (finely chopped)

Salt and black pepper powder to taste

Garlic 2-3 cloves (grated)

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and grate the garlic cloves, mix well and keep it the fridge until you use it to drizzle over the naanza.

Spicy paneer (topping)

Ingredients:

Paneer 250 gm (diced)

Red chilli powder a large pinch

Chaat masala a large pinch

Lemon juice 1 tsp

Method:

In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients and toss well lightly, so the paneer coats well and it doesn’t break. Keep the topping aside.

Assembly:

Pre-cooked butter garlic palak naan

Desi masala pizza sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Capsicum

Onions

Tomatoes

Sweet corns

Spicy paneer

Curd garlic dip

Spring onions greens (for garnish)

Method:

Start making the naanza, by spreading sufficient amount of masala pizza sauce, fill it with cheese, add the toppings and cook the pizza on convection + grill mode at 200℃ for 7 minutes. You can tweak the addition of toppings as per your convenience.

Cut into slices and drizzle some garlic dip and garnish with spring onion greens, serve hot.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjyot Keer)