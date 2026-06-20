Wicked little letters: Some of the world’s worst, and best, typos are now on display

Million-dollar lawsuits have been lost because of a missing comma, so we know how expensive a typo can be. (HT Imaging)

A missing Oxford comma, in a 2017 suit against Oakhurst Dairy in Maine, caused enough ambiguity about overtime pay to result in a $5 million settlement in favour of delivery drivers, and that isn’t the only such case.

People have gone to prison over a typo.

In 1631, the English printers Robert Barker and Martin Lucas omitted a three-letter word from a book. It cost them their licence and a £300 fine, a sum so crippling at the time that Barker spent the rest of his life in a debtor’s prison.

The book was a version of the Bible commissioned by King Charles I. It was nicknamed Wicked Bible after the printing error left out the word “not,” turning the seventh commandment into a scandalous exhortation: “Thou shalt commit adultery.”

The mistake was discovered after the first print run had been distributed. Copies were subsequently tracked down and burned. A few survive and are rare collectors’ items.

This, of course, was an extreme example. Errors caught after a print run were usually simply acknowledged, in what were called errata lists. And not all errors were seen as flaws.

The first edition of James Joyce’s Ulysses (1922) includes a seven-page such list of over 200 mistakes, including dropped words, line breaks and mismatched punctuation. Joyce famously rejected some of these, saying, “These are not misprints but beauties of my style hitherto undreamt of.”

That elegant phrase, Beauties of My Style, is now the title of an exhibition at Yale University’s Sterling Memorial Library (until November 29), that celebrates the idiosyncrasies, hidden stories and even poetry of errata lists.

The show is curated by art historian Rachel Churner, a professor of visual studies at The New School in New York, and Geoff Kaplan, a graphic designer and professor of design at Yale School of Art. Featured are mistakes acknowledged in novels, poems, religious texts, court documents, maps and legal testimonies.