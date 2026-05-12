Work from home mode set to return? 5 ways to create dedicated home workstations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for work from home and virtual meetings in his recent speech in Vadodara after inaugurating the Sardar Dham Hostel, also known as Sardardham-3 or the Dushyant and Daksha Patel Complex. This comes in light of the current global instability and the growing pressure on many crucial resources because of the tensions in West Asia, pushing the world towards an energy crisis.

Know how you can create a dedicated work-from-home space again. (Picture credit: Pexel)

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He said, “Digital technology has made things so much easier. It is important that virtual meetings and work from home are given priority in both government and private offices. I will also request some schools to work on online classes for a while." The prime minister supported working from home to reduce fuel consumption. Virtual work can help slash daily commute and lower petrol and diesel usage, lowering the pressure at a time of crisis.

ALSO READ: PM Modi reiterates call for work from home, avoid buying gold 'in time of global crisis'

Keeping this in mind, let's take a quick look at how you can create a dedicated work-from-home space. The last time many actively set up home offices was during the Covid-19 lockdowns, but as companies shifted to hybrid or offline work modes again post-pandemic, those spaces became less streamlined and turned into multipurpose corners again.

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{{^usCountry}} But now that conversations around work-from-home spaces are stirring again, being discussed at a national level, it is time to freshen up your home workspace, too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But now that conversations around work-from-home spaces are stirring again, being discussed at a national level, it is time to freshen up your home workspace, too. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} HT Lifestyle reached out to Vaishali Shah, design lead, home storage, Interio by Godrej, to identify the key essentials for creating a dedicated home workstation, as the right setup can make work from home more seamless and efficient. But working from home can also lead to burnout if the workspace is poorly designed, or blurs the professional and personal life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT Lifestyle reached out to Vaishali Shah, design lead, home storage, Interio by Godrej, to identify the key essentials for creating a dedicated home workstation, as the right setup can make work from home more seamless and efficient. But working from home can also lead to burnout if the workspace is poorly designed, or blurs the professional and personal life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vaishali addressed this challenge, "A large share of professionals spend extended hours in static work positions, often leading to fatigue, reduced concentration and physical discomfort. But she also reminded us that when you intentionally design your workspace, it can work in your favour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vaishali addressed this challenge, "A large share of professionals spend extended hours in static work positions, often leading to fatigue, reduced concentration and physical discomfort. But she also reminded us that when you intentionally design your workspace, it can work in your favour. {{/usCountry}}

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Here are some of the tips for an effective home workstation setup:

1. Upgrade to defined, design-led workstation setup

Invest in a clearly defined workspace instead of working with makeshift spots.

Use a well-proportioned desk and an ergonomic chair.

Add subtle partitions like rugs or screens to create boundaries.

Organised storage and neutral colour palettes can improve focus.

Best productivity is achieved at dedicated workstations.

2. Introduce movement through sit-stand flexibility

Remaining in a static position for long periods leads to burnout and musculoskeletal strain.

Body designed for movement, not prolonged sitting.

Height-adjustable desks or simple standing setups can help.

Alternating between sitting and standing improves circulation.

3. Use warm, layered lighting to reduce stress

Harsh, cool-toned lighting can feel clinical and tiring over long hours.

Warm lighting creates a more relaxed atmosphere.

Add table lamps or adjustable lighting for flexibility.

Layered lighting can reduce eye strain.

Softer lighting supports a calmer and more focused mind.

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Keep your WFH space clean and organised. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

4. Bring in natural elements for mental reset

Indoor plants make workspaces more balanced.

Access to daylight improves the overall environment.

Materials like wood or textured fabrics create a grounded feel.

Nature-inspired decor can reduce fatigue.

5. Create zones to separate work and rest

Lack of separation between work and personal life is a major WFH challenge.

Create micro-zones such as dedicated work corners and a relaxation area.

Fold-out desks in compact homes help maintain visual clarity after work hours.

A multi-functional coffee table with a lift-top surface can double as a workstation while offering hidden storage, making it easier to maintain an organised and clutter-free environment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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