World Environment Day: 5 sustainable and eco-friendly design ideas that can transform your workplace into a green haven

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, is a global initiative that raises awareness about pressing environmental issues. It is a reminder of our responsibility to protect the planet. With an increasing focus on environment-friendly practices, "future of workplace" has evolved into a more sustainable approach to design spaces that we work in. Creating a sustainable workspace is not only beneficial for the environment but also for the well-being and productivity of employees. In honour of World Environment Day, let's discover five innovative and practical design ideas that can transform your workplace into a green haven, fostering sustainability and eco-consciousness. (Also read: 5 environment-friendly and cost-effective home design strategies )

Sustainable Workspace Design Ideas

Apoorv Mittal, Architect, Concept Consilio India Pvt. Ltd, shares with HT Lifestyle, five innovative design ideas that not only enhance productivity and well-being but also prioritise environmental sustainability.

1. Use furniture and fixtures that are sourced locally

A huge part of designing a space sustainably is to source all the furniture and fixtures locally. This cuts down immensely on carbon emissions in transportation and in turn, helps in reducing building costs of the project.

2. Provide green areas in and around the office

Pockets of green around the office can create a net positive impact on the well-being of the users as well as give the space a refreshing energy. Furthermore, there can be several HR initiatives that can help support the biophilic nature of this design scheme; such as "adopt a plant" and the use of hydroponic plants.

3. Use of modular meeting spaces and booths

Modular meeting spaces and modular booths are great innovations in truly reusing and recycling not only the waste that we create but also the spaces we use. Using such modular settings enables the design to last longer, which in turn leads to a more sustainable approach.

4. Proper use of natural light

Designing efficiently to maximize the use of natural light can reduce the load of electricity consumed by a space. On similar lines, the use of diffused light should be considered and utilised as much as possible to increase visibility while reducing the heat incurred. This brings down the air conditioning needs of the design as well.

5. Utilizing eco-friendly materials

The utilization of eco-friendly materials involves employing natural alternatives instead of synthetic products, which not only imparts a visually appealing natural aesthetic but also contributes to a more environmentally friendly approach. An example of such an alternative is the use of cork boards as a substitute for synthetic materials in the construction of acoustic panels. By opting for cork boards, we not only achieve a rich natural appearance but also prioritize sustainability and the preservation of our ecosystem.

