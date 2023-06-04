World Environment Day 2023: The world is our home, and we should protect it at all costs. Every year, World Environment Day keeps reminding us the importance of protecting the environment for our and the earth's wellbeing. Conscious action is required to save the environment and World Environment Day creates awareness regarding the same. Every year, multiple non-profit organisations and government entities come together to create awareness about the importance of protecting the environment. Celebrated on June 5, World Environment Day advocates the causes of the environment the call of action. World Environment Day 2023: Wishes, images, quotes, to share

The earth is the home we know and love. As we gear up to celebrate World Environment Day, here are a list of wishes, images and messages that you can share with your loved ones and remind them to take care of the environment.

The earth is our only home. It's time to protect it from damage. Happy World Environment Day.

“To sit in the shade on a fine day, and look upon verdure, is the most perfect refreshment.” —Jane Austen

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5.

May we learn to respect nature – only then it will respect us back. Have a safe and happy World Environment Day.

“Nature is not a place to visit. It is home.” —Gary Snyder

World Environment Day creates awareness on the importance of protecting the environment.

Happy World Environment Day from me and mine to you and yours. Have a great day.

“The poetry of the earth is never dead.” —John Keats

Every year, organisations and government entities come together to create awareness about the environment on this day.

“The world’s big and I want to have a good look at it before it gets dark.” —John Muir

The earth is suffering and it is time to protect it.

Nature keeps reminding us how small we are in this universe. May we learn to respect nature more.

“If we surrendered to earth’s intelligence, we could rise up rooted, like trees.” —Rainer Maria Rilke

Happy World Environment Day to everyone!

Mother earth is getting depleted by our actions with each passing day. It's time to reverse the actions and protect it.

