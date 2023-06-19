World Music Day 2023: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share on this melodic day

World Music Day, also known as Fête de la Musique, is an annual international celebration of music that takes place on June 21st. It is a day dedicated to promoting the art of music, encouraging participation, and showcasing the diversity of musical expressions worldwide. The celebration originated in France in 1982 and has since spread to over 120 countries. World Music Day embraces all genres of music, from classical to folk, jazz to rock, and encourages musicians of all levels and backgrounds to perform in public spaces, parks, streets, and concert halls. It is a vibrant and joyous occasion that brings people together through the universal language of music, fostering cultural exchange, community engagement, and appreciation for the transformative power of melodies. (Also read: World Refugee Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know about this day )

World Music Day is the perfect time to immerse ourselves in the power of music and celebrate its universal language.(Pixabay)

Here is a collection of heartfelt wishes, inspiring messages, and captivating quotes that you can share with your loved ones to honour the beauty and significance of music on this melodic day. From uplifting melodies to soul-stirring rhythms, let us embrace the transformative and unifying power of music together.

Wishes and messages for World Music Day:

"May the melodies of World Music Day fill your heart with joy and your soul with harmony. Happy World Music Day!"

"On this special day, let the rhythm of music bring peace, happiness, and unity to the world. Happy World Music Day!"

"Let the music be your guide, your solace, and your inspiration. Celebrate the universal language of melodies on World Music Day!"

May your World Music Day be filled with enchanting melodies, breathtaking performances, and a symphony of unforgettable moments!"

"May the sounds of music transport you to a world of pure bliss and ignite your passion for the art of melodies. Happy World Music Day!"

"Here's to a day of rhythm, melody, and pure musical bliss. May your World Music Day be filled with unforgettable beats and captivating tunes!"

"Sending you warm wishes on World Music Day. May you find inspiration, joy, and a deep appreciation for the universal language of music!"

Quotes for World Music Day:

"Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent." - Victor Hugo

"Where words fail, music speaks." - Hans Christian Andersen

"Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything." - Plato

"The music is not in the notes, but in the silence between." - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

"One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain." - Bob Marley

"Music is the universal language of mankind." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

"Music is the strongest form of magic." - Marilyn Manson

"Music is the divine way to tell beautiful, poetic things to the heart." - Pablo Casals

"Music can change the world because it can change people." - Bono

"Music is the art of thinking with sounds." - Jules Combarieu

