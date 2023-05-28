Hina Khan is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us glimpses of her ethnic diaries, to decking up as the boss babe in power suits, Hina can do it all. The actor's looks in sequined gowns are our favourite as well. With every ensemble, Hina keeps proving her sartorial sense of fashion, making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Hina's fashion diaries are inspo for her fans to keep it minimal, comfortable and sassy. Hina Khan's sheer white anarkali is perfect for every festive occasion(Instagram/@realhinakhan)

ALSO READ: Hina Khan is a ‘serial chiller’ in casuals. Highlight of the look: The flats

Hina, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself decked up as the ethnic queen in a sheer white lehenga. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Jade and picked the ethnic ensemble from the shelves of the designer house. Hina looked every bit gorgeous in the white anarkali featuring intricate embroidery work in white threads. The anarkali featured a closed neckline, netted work at the neckline, and at the full sleeves, and white zari work at the ankles. She further teamed it with a white georgette dupatta with white zari work at the borders. With a white heart emoticon, Hina declared her love for the colour in the caption. Take a look:

Hina further accessorised her look for the day in statement white earrings and a ring from the house of Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery. Styled by fashion stylist Sunakshi Kansal Rathod, Hina wore her tresses into a bun with strands of hair left open around her face, adding more ethnic vibes to her look. Assisted by makeup artist Manish Sharma, Hina decked up in minimal makeup and let her ensemble do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Hina aced the look perfectly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON